Afghanistan: 38 Killed And Several Injured In Separate Bomb Blasts In 1 Week, Says Report

At least 38 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a series of bomb blasts that rocked several regions of Afghanistan in the past week. According to a report by Pajhwok Afghan News, the blasts took place in Kabul, Herat, Faryab, Laghman, and Nangarhar provinces in the past seven days. The report further stated that unidentified people killed a money changer in Herat and five members of a family were killed in Laghman, while a sixth person was injured. Meanwhile, the report also highlighted the killing of nine students and two women in Nangarhar’s Lalpura district blast. The blast caused serious injuries to four children and a woman.

According to the Pajhwok Afghan News report, a family told the local media that their daughter was killed in gunfire at a checkpoint in the limits of the 13th police district. On the other hand, in Faryab’s Balchargh district, two people were killed and three others injured during a clash between two groups. It is worth mentioning that the country has been witnessing back-to-back bomb blasts after the Taliban took over power in Afghanistan in mid-August last year. As per media reports, the number of deaths in the country was even more during former President Ashraf Ghani's reign but the number of blasts had been less under his regime. The report said that the bomb blast in the capital has become a new normal in the Taliban regime.

Afghanistan encountered a series of deadly bomb blasts

The country recently encountered a series of deadly bomb blasts in which more than 60 people lost their lives while praying at Imam Bargah-e-Fatima Mosque on Friday, October 15. Earlier, a Shiite mosque was targeted by a massive explosion that severely injured over 83 people. The Islamic State (ISIS-K), which has been contesting the Taliban for power in Afghanistan, later claimed responsibility for the attack. In the aftermath of the attack, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned the incident and highlighted the need to bring the killers to justice.

