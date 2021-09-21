Afghanistan: 40 Arrested In Connection With Explosions That Rocked Jalalabad City

At least 40 people have been arrested in connection with explosions that rocked Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad over the weekend, Ariana News reported citing Nangarhar Province’s intelligence directorate. Three civilians, including one child and one member of the Taliban were killed in a series of three explosions that rocked the country’s fifth largest city. In addition to the fatalities, 21 people sustained severe injuries in the blast.

Later, ISIS-Khorasan claimed responsibility for the attack through its Amaq News Agency. A statement on the website said that “three separate bomb attacks" targetted three "Taliban vehicles" in Jalalabad on 18 September followed by another "bomb attack" 19 September on a "Taliban vehicle". It added that over 35 members of the Taliban were either killed or wounded in the series of blasts that took place over the weekend. Notably, ISIS-K and Taliban have been engaged in armed conflict since 2015, after the former killed Abdul Ghani, a senior Taliban commander in Logar province. The Taliban, meanwhile, has neither released a statement about the blasts nor revealed casualty count.

Blast in Nangarhar

Health officials of the provincial hospital stated that the injured people were taken to the hospital, said ANI citing The Khaama Press News Agency's report. The local health officials informed that three of the victims were civilians while others were Taliban fighters. The explosions have been reported after the Taliban had assured the people of Afghanistan about the safety and security of their lives. Jalalabad, Afghanistan's fifth-largest city, is around 80 miles from Kabul. Ever since the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, the issue has taken the centre stage on the international agenda.

Even though the Taliban had promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it declared an all-male 33-member cabinet earlier this month. Scores of women flooded to the streets demanding their rights and inclusion in the government, however, women were not given any berth in the cabinet. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, chief of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura', has been named the head of the interim government, according to ANI. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan before the complete withdrawal of US troops.

Image: AP