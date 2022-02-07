Afghanistan: 50 ISIS-K Terrorists Surrender To Taliban In Nangarhar Province

In the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan, nearly 50 Daesh (or ISIS-K) terrorists had surrendered to the Taliban administration, local officials stated on Sunday. Terrorists affiliated with Islamic State-Khorasan Province surrendered following mediation attempts by tribal elders, citing official Afghan sources, Ariana News reported.

The chief of the Nangarhar Intelligence Directorate, Dr Bashir, stated that the Daesh terrorists surrendered themselves to the Taliban administration depending on an amnesty edict, and the procedure has still been going. Following the surrender, ISIS-K terrorists have also expressed sorrow for joining the organisation and voiced regret for their actions.

Surrender is conditional: Dr Bashir

In addition to this, the freshly surrendered militants have been warned by Nangarhar's tribal elders that if they rejoin Daesh, they would suffer severe repercussions. Ghulam Ali Malik, a tribal elder, said, “We have brought them here; they vowed that they will not rejoin Daesh, and they regret their past actions,” ANI reported. Further, another tribal elder, Malik Zainuddin asserted, “The tribal elders said if the former terrorists rejoin Daesh, they will burn down their homes and will expel them from Afghanistan.”

Furthermore, according to Dr Bashir, the affiliates' surrender is conditional, and they are not permitted to move from one location to another without the Taliban's approval. Meanwhile, individuals who have surrendered are unable to utilise weapons or military vehicles, and they are unable to communicate with the perpetrators, Khaama Press reported.

Similar incidents in the past

Since the Taliban took control in Kabul on August 15 of last year, this has been the eighth group of Daesh terrorists to surrender to the Taliban in Nangarhar province, Khaama Press reported. Further, around 500 Daesh militants had surrendered to the Taliban administration, as per Ariana News.

Meanwhile, earlier, the Taliban claimed on October 31, 2021, that up to 65 militants linked with Islamic State (IS) had surrendered in Afghanistan's Nangarhar region, according to ANI, quoting Anadolu Agency. IS militants in Afghanistan's provincial capital, Jalalabad, gave up the battle and put down their guns in front of officials, according to an Afghan intelligence officer.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP