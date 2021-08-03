Afghanistan: 5000 Youngsters Appear For Military Test In Kabul; Herat Extends Support

Amid intense fighting between the Taliban and the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) across the country, civilians are standing up against the insurgents. According to local reports, at least 5000 candidates have stepped up and appeared for the entry test for the National Military academy in Kabul on Sunday. The candidates included both boys and girls and are said to enter Marshal Fahim National Military and Defense University based in Kabul.

5000 candidates appear for military academy test; Army Chief hails candidates

Afghan Army's Chief of Staff General Wali Muhammad Ahamdzai who was present at the examination centre commended the youth for coming forward to serve in the Afghan army amid bloody fighting across Afghanistan. In addition, General Ahamdzai also thanked the candidates for their decision.

"I want to thank every single one of you for expressing valour to defend Afghanistan in such a critical situation against the sworn enemies of our country." General Ahamdzai said.

Herat residents extend support for ANDSF

Meanwhile, civilians in Herat have also extended support for the country's defence forces as fighting continues between them and the Taliban. Taking to Twitter, Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Monday informed that residents of Herat have taken to the streets of the conflict-ridden Afghan city to express their support for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF). Amrullah Saleh remarked that Heratis have taken to the streets and the rooftops extending support for the Afghan forces.

Herat is calling. Tonight Herat is chanting loud & clear "All Akbar". God is great. God isn't a toy in the hands of the Talib terrorists. Herat is roaring. God isn't a Pakistani product. Tonight Heratis are either in the street or out on the rooftops showing support to ANDSF. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 2, 2021

Saleh's statement comes as clashes between the two sides entered the sixth day on Monday. According to local reports, battle between the Taliban and ANDSF has been going on in districts 2, 3, 7 and 14 as well as in the southern parts of Herat's capital near Injil district. Herat is the second provincial capital city along with Lashkargah where heavy clashes have been underway for the past few days. Herat's Governor also informed that the country's air force has been targeting Taliban gatherings in several parts of the city.

"We have air support and the Taliban's gatherings have been targeted in various parts of Herat city where they have sustained heavy casualties," Tolo News quoted Herat governor Gen. Abdul Saboor Qani as saying.

Earlier, three civilians were killed and another ten were injured in an explosion that targeted a passenger bus. Women are reported to be among victims. Meanwhile, the Taliban have taken over the Afghan TV office in the south-western Afghan city of Lashkargah which is the capital of Helmand province. Apart from this, the Taliban have also taken control of 10 border crossing points across the country in Takhar, Kunduz, Badakhshan, Herat and Farah provinces leading to the complete shutdown of cross border movements and trade in these areas. According to reports, nearly 4,000 ANDSF personnel had been killed, over 7,000 injured and about 1,600 captured by the Taliban. since April 14. In addition, as many as 2,000 civilians, including women and children, were killed in the violence, while 2,200 were injured.

With ANI Inputs