Afghanistan: 7-year-old Boy Dies After Being Trapped In Well For 4 Days In Zabul Province

In an unfortunate case from Afghanistan, a young boy named Haider (7) died on Friday after he was trapped in the dry well on Tuesday, in the Jaldak village of Afghanistan's Zabul province. Initially, Haider was thought to be 11 metres down in the well, but later it was found that he was trapped way down than expected, which put the young child in even more danger. As per the reports of BBC, rescuers managed to pull out the boy but he was unconscious and didn't appear to be breathing when he came out.

Machines were dispatched from Kandahar province to rescue the boy, according to Khaama Press. The rescue operations were also attended by the acting Minister of Defense, the acting Minister of Public Health, and Anas Haqqani, a member of the IEA leadership. Taliban interior ministry senior adviser Anas Haqqani stated that with tremendous sadness, he is announcing that young Haidar is forever separated. People started expressing their sorrow on Twitter after learning that Haider lost his life.

Trapped young boy's video spreads on social media

On Thursday, videos circulated on social media showing the young boy trapped in the well, his arms and upper body moving. His father was heard asking if he was fine and told him to talk to him and don't cry. He also said that they will get him out. The boy was then heard saying that he will keep talking.

The boy fell on Tuesday, and local officials were trying to rescue the boy since then. Local media suggests that in the Jaldak area boulders in front of the youngster had made it tough for rescuers. The rescue operations were also attended by the acting Minister of Defense, the acting Minister of Public Health, and Anas Haqqani, a member of the IEA leadership.

Boy slipped down well while attempting to help

Haidar's grandfather, Haji Abdul Hadi, who is 50 years old claimed that the boy slipped down the well while attempting to help the elders in his drought-stricken village dig a new well. The incident is reminiscent of the case of Ryan, a 5-year-old Moroccan boy, who fell into a well and was discovered dead after a five-day operation to save him earlier this month.

