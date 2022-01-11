Afghanistan: 79% Journalists Lost Jobs, Changed Professions Since Taliban Takeover

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, around 80% of Afghan journalists have changed their professions. Journalists Foundation of Afghanistan has claimed that the journalists have been facing economic issues as 79% of them have lost their jobs, ANI cited Khaama Press report. The foundation further revealed that after losing their jobs, journalists in order to earn money and for their survival have changed their professions.

The foundation in the findings indicated that 91% of Afghan journalists have expressed satisfaction in their chosen profession. However, 8% of the journalists have expressed discontent with their job. The survey included 462 Afghan journalists which included 390 men and 72 women. The foundation analysed the lives of Afghan journalists in the last one and half months and found that the journalists have been facing fragile economic issues. The foundation has urged the international community to address the economic situation of Afghan journalists.

Earlier, the statistics showed that around 75% of media has been shut due to financial issues in Afghanistan. Yousuf Zarifi, head of the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee in eastern Afghanistan has revealed that after the Taliban takeover in mid-August, six radio stations in Nangarhar, Laghman and Nuristan have been shut, ANI reported citing TOLO News. Five of these radio stations have been shut due to financial problems and one stopped operation due to lack of its employee who was female.

Earlier in December, a survey conducted by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA) has claimed that 231 media outlets have shut and over 6,400 journalists have lost their jobs since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. More than four out of every ten media outlets have gone out of business, according to ANI. Furthermore, 60% of journalists and media workers are no longer able to work and female journalists have been the most affected. According to the survey, 80% of women journalists have lost their jobs since the Taliban takeover on 15 August. The survey further revealed that 312 out of 543 media outlets are operating today, suggesting that 43% of Afghan media outlets have vanished.

