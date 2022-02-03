Afghanistan: 94% citizens Rate Their Lives Poorly Enough To Be Considered 'suffering'

As Afghanistan's social and economic situation is witnessing a decline since Taliban's takeover, a new survey revealed that Afghans believe that their living conditions have worsened to a stage where they say they are “suffering.” As per the Gallup survey, 94% of Afghans rate their lives poorly enough to be considered suffering. The survey even stated that percentage was “not only a record high for the country, but also the highest Gallup has seen for any country since 2005", VOA News reported.

Julie Ray of Gallup told VOA News that over 2,000 Afghans aged 15 and above were questioned during two rounds of interviews conducted within Afghanistan from August 9 to September 29 in 2020. From the food crisis to women being deprived of their rights, the survey reflects on a bleak image of the Afghan population who have little hope for their future.

Findings of the Gallup survey

The situation of female respondents in the war-torn nation has been evaluated as dire. As per the Gallup survey, three out of every four Afghans cannot buy food for their families, and as the gender disparity has grown, 82% of women are unable to purchase food compared to 69% of men.

The survey further revealed that a huge portion of Afghanistan's male population said that women are not treated respectfully in the war-torn nation. According to VOA, "for the first time in the history of Gallup surveys in Afghanistan," 60% of men in Afghanistan believe that women are not treated with respect and dignity.

Moreover, 53% of Afghans questioned by Gallup expressed a wish to escape their nation permanently and go to the West. In response to the Afghans' description of their life as "suffering," Stephen Carter, an Afghanistan specialist with the London-based NGO Global Witness, remarked that the citizens of Afghanistan are "absolutely desperate," as they face hunger.

It is to mention that to help the Afghans, the United Nations has requested over $4.4 billion in humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan. It was the organisation's biggest single-nation appeal ever, VOA News reported.

The Taliban, on the other hand, have slammed the poll, calling it "baseless and misleading." Taliban's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, claimed on Tuesday that the adversaries of Afghanistan are spreading false allegations of disillusionment among the citizens.

