Afghanistan: Abdullah Abdullah Condemns Twin 'terrorist Attack' At Kabul Airport

High Council for National Reconciliation chief Dr Abdullah Abdullah has strongly condemned the terrorist attack outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, August 26. Two blasts were reported outside Afghanistan's Kabul Airport, killing at least 13 people and injuring dozens of others.

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack at Kabul Airport which killed and wounded a large number of the civilians. My thought and prayers are with the victims and their families at this difficult time," Abdullah said in a tweet.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has also condemned the "horrific" terrorist attack outside Kabul airport. "My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. Our priority remains to evacuate as many people to safety as quickly as possible," he said.

Twin blast reported outside Kabul Airport

At least two explosions were reported near Kabul's airport, where evacuations are on following the Taliban's capturing of the capital city. According to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, the first explosion was reported near the airport's Abbey Gate and another one near Barton Hotel. The first explosion appears to a suicide bombing, according to multiple reports.

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update."

The US Embassy in Kabul called it a "large explosion" and said that there are reports of gunfire. "U.S. citizens should avoid travelling to the airport and avoid airport gates. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," it added.

Earlier in the day, some countries had warned their citizens to leave the surrounding Kabul airport, citing intelligence reports over a terrorist threat. British armed forces minister had said that there was a credible threat of terrorist attack at the Kabul airport. The US had also warned its citizens to avoid Abbey Gate, East Gate and North Gate.