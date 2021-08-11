Afghanistan: Abdullah Appeals To Neighbours To Assist In Ending Humanitarian Crisis

As Afghanistan is reeling under war, the country's Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Abdullah Abdullah appealed to other nations to raise their voices against the Taliban brutality. While addressing the international Afghan peace conference in Qatar's capital Doha, Abdullah said that the world should not remain impervious to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country and must send a clear message to the Taliban.

Addressing the representatives of the Troika plus comprising the US, China, Pakistan, Russia, the UK, Uzbekistan, Qatar, the UN, and the EU, the Khaama Press reported Abdullah warned the participants to stop the atrocities at any cost otherwise it would harm them also. Other terror groups are also fighting alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan, added Abdullah Abdullah.

Abdullah urges other countries to save Afghanistan from humanitarian crisis

"The Taliban are pleading the release of their remaining prisoners while the same move did not contribute to peace and bringing the war to an end when the Afghan government freed the group's five thousand detainees," said the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

According to Afghan Defence Ministry, at least 439 more Taliban terrorists were killed and 77 others were wounded in the last 24 hours. Recently, Vice President Amrullah Saleh joined a civilian protest against the Taliban and Pakistan. While marching on the streets of Kabul, the Afghan first Vice President, on August 3, was seen chanting Allah-o-Akbar and slammed Pakistan for its support to the Deobandi Islamist movement and military organization.

How long the Afghan government can maintain control of its countryside

On Wednesday, President Ashraf Ghani arrived in Mazar-e-Sharif city in the Balkh province. This visit comes as the Taliban has captured several provincial capitals in Afghanistan. According to the recent intelligence report of the United States, the Taliban could capture Kabul in 1-3 months. Earlier, the intelligence assessment suggested a long way for the Taliban to capture the national capital. Meanwhile, the US troops, which have been shielding Afghanistan from the Taliban brutality, has about to pull out their entire troops from the war-torn country. It has conducted some airstrikes but largely has avoided involving itself in the ground campaign.

Taliban further deepens its roots in the war-torn country

In recent weeks, the Taliban has stepped up their pressure on several cities. It has seized several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province. The war-torn country has further deepened the roots of terrorism after the United States withdrawn almost 90 per cent of its troops from Afghanistan. However, the withdrawal comes with many uncertainties as a resurgent Taliban captures ground. Fear mounts that the country could soon fall into civil war.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: ANI/AP)