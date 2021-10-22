Afghanistan: Activists Protest Against Lack Of Women's Representation At Moscow Meet

Local media reported that women activists are dissatisfied with the paucity of women in the Afghan delegation that attended the Moscow talks. Women activists in Afghanistan argue that the Islamic Emirate has not kept its commitments to defend women's rights. According to TOLO News, the minister of information and culture affirmed that the conference was a political meeting and that women are outside of the Emirate's boundaries.

According to Zabiullah Mujahid, the Deputy Minister of Information and Culture, it was a gathering of foreign political leaders. In the official structure of the Islamic Emirate, there are no women. Furthermore, according to reports, women activists claim that they have been denied any involvement in governance. Former Afghan ambassador to Norway Shukria Barakzai said that every summit with the Taliban should consider including women as well. According to her, this issue will become a normal practice for the Taliban, over time.

Women activists, however, told TOLO news that the international community had insisted that women be included in the Afghan administration and that this was not merely a dream of Afghan women. Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised the Taliban's efforts to stabilise the situation in Afghanistan following their takeover of the war-torn country and urged the Islamic Emirate to build an inclusive administration. Lavrov said at the Moscow Format Dialogue on Afghanistan that they note the Taliban's efforts to stabilise the military and political situation, and establish the activities of the state machine. He further said that they believe that the key to a successful solution is the development of a truly inclusive government that fully represents the interests of all ethnic and political factions in the country.

Moscow summit is critical for forming an inclusive administration

According to some Afghan MPs, the Moscow summit is critical for forming an inclusive administration, fighting Daesh threats and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. Toriq Farhadi, a political analyst, stated that the Moscow meeting benefited Afghanistan in two ways, first, the summit and Russia called for a donor conference for Afghanistan, which is very crucial for Afghanistan, and second, India was present and signed the joint statement, according to TOLO News.

Image: Unsplash