Afghanistan: After Nangarhar, Taliban's Vehicles In Jalalabad Repeatedly Attacked

A bomb exploded in a pickup truck carrying Taliban terrorists in Jalalabad on Sunday, 19th September, local media reported. The explosion was reported a day after at least three people were killed and 20 were injured in a series of blasts in Nangarhar. As per local reports, Taliban fighters have been injured in the explosion.

Speaking to local media, witnesses have stated that several injured Taliban fighters were rushed to hospital for treatment. As per local reports, the incident happened near an interchange for transport to and from the capital, Kabul. No further information was available about the incident. The explosions have been reported after the Taliban had assured the people of Afghanistan about the safety and security of their lives.

Bomb blast in Jalalabad

Meanwhile, on September 18, at least three people died and 20 have been injured in a sequence of three blasts in the capital of Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, which targeted the Taliban, according to ANI. So far, no claims were made for the responsibility of the attack in Jalalabad on Saturday. Health officials of the provincial hospital had informed that the wounded person was taken to the hospital, ANI cited The Khaama Press News Agency report. The local health officials informed that three of the victims were civilians while others were Taliban fighters.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Taliban had promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, however, it declared an all-male 33-member cabinet earlier this month. Despite several protests demanding inclusion in government, no woman was included in the cabinet. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, chief of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura', has been named the head of the interim government, according to ANI. Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has been named his deputy. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan before the complete withdrawal of US troops. After the Taliban takeover on August 15, many people tried to flee the country which led to chaos in the war-torn nation.

Image: AP

Inputs from ANI