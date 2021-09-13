Afghanistan: After Taliban's Takeover, Women Seek 'Right To Return' To Government Jobs

Despite their readiness to work, Afghan women say the Taliban has prevented them from returning to their jobs. According to TOLOnews, women in Afghanistan have sought the right to return to government jobs.

Shugufa Najibi, who has a master's degree in law from India and has worked in the Afghan parliament for almost ten years, stated, "When I went to the office, they stopped me. I asked 'Why? Your officials say women can work?' When I left, they told me through my colleagues to not come anymore."

Women in Afghanistan seek return to work

According to data from the Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), over 5,000 women work in Afghanistan's military sector.

Hanisfa Hamdar, a former police officer who worked in Kabul Police District 8, voiced concern about her future. She stated, "I am a widow. I have four children. How should find food if I don't go to work?" Taliban only allowed women to return to work in the sectors of health and education."

Lima Mohammadi, who is a doctor working at a government hospital said, "There is need for women. In the hospital and elsewhere. As men work, women should work as well."

She has returned to work despite the fact that she has not been paid in three months, according to local media. Although the Taliban has stated that its new era will be more moderate, Taliban commanders have refused to guarantee that women's rights will not be eroded, and many women have already endured violence.

According to data from the Reform and Civil Service Commission (RCSC), around 1,20,000 women worked in civil organisations under the previous administration. It is still unclear how the incoming government would decide on female government employees.

Women Can Study In Gender-segregated Universities

Meanwhile, women in Afghanistan can continue to study at the universities, including at the postgraduate level, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress will be required, according to the Taliban government's new higher education minister, who spoke on Sunday.

Several days after Afghanistan's new rulers formed an all-male administration, the minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, set out the new policies at a news conference. The Taliban flew their flag over the presidential palace on Saturday, symbolising the start of the new government's activities.

Image: AP