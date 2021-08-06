Afghanistan Air Force Launches Strikes Against Taliban; 23 Terrorists Killed, 10 Wounded

The Afghan air force on Thursday night launched fresh airstrikes on Taliban positions in southern Afghanistan, while the insurgents gained ground in the country's north. Airstrikes were carried out around the country, according to a defence ministry statement, notably in the southern Helmand province, where the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah is being fiercely contested. Nine of the city's 10 police districts are under the control of the Taliban.

Afghanistan air force launches Airstrikes

Residents in Lashkar Gah reported severe bombing near the Taliban-controlled government radio and television station. Near the radio and television station are several wedding halls and the provincial governor's guesthouse. During clashes in Lashkar Gah, at least three civilians were killed and 40 more, including women and children, were wounded, according to Dr Sher Ali Shaker, the head of Helmand's public health department. However, 23 Taliban terrorists were killed and 10 faced injuries after the Afghan air force launched airstrikes.

According to Mohammad Noor Rahmani, the president of the Taliban's council in northern Afghanistan, the Taliban has taken control of much of the province capital of Sar-e-Pul. The organisation has taken over dozens of districts across various provinces in the north in recent months.

23 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, the Taliban has been attacking the Jawzjan province in the north for three months, and most of the region's districts have surrendered to the Taliban without a struggle. The bastion of Uzbek, Warlord Rashid Dostum, has lost eight out of ten districts to insurgents who are advancing towards the Shibirghan city.

After reaching a deal with President Ashraf Ghani, Dustom returned to Afghanistan on Wednesday and plans to lead the fight in Shibirghan, according to his spokesman Ehsan Nero. Taliban attacked seven different parts of the Herat city in the west but were defeated, according to Jelani Farhad, the provincial governor's spokesman.

According to Farhad, three Afghan security officers were killed and four others were injured in the firefights on Wednesday night, while dozens of Taliban fighters were also killed. Dr Arif Jalali of Herat Hospital revealed that in the last 24 hours, one civilian was murdered and 12 others were injured in fighting in Heart city.

Airstrikes in Afghanistan

With the start of the final withdrawal of US and NATO troops in late April, the Taliban attack appears to have escalated. As the attacks have become more frequent, Afghan security forces and government troops have replied with increased airstrikes.

Stephane Dujarric, the United Nations spokesman, said on Wednesday, "We can tell you that we are deeply concerned about the safety and protection of people in Lashkar Gah, in the south, where tens of thousands of people could be trapped by fighting. We, along with our humanitarian partners in Afghanistan, are assessing needs and responding in the south, as access allows."

(With inputs from AP)

Picture Credit: AP