Afghanistan Air Force Pilot Killed In Kabul Bombing, Taliban Claims Responsibility

According to officials, an Afghanistan Air Force pilot was killed by a bomb in a Kabul region on Saturday. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the incident. Officials stated Hamidullah Azimi was killed after a sticky device affixed to his vehicle exploded, injuring five civilians in the process. According to Afghan Air Force Commander Abdul Fatah Eshaqzai, Azimi was trained to operate UH60 Black Hawk helicopters and had served with the Afghan Air Force for approximately four years. Because of security concerns, he and his family relocated to Kabul a year ago, according to Eshaqzai.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claims that the Taliban carried out the attack. At least seven Afghan pilots have been killed so far, according to a news agency. The Taliban has revealed the existence of a plan to "target and eliminate" US-trained Afghan pilots. As battle rises across Afghanistan, the US and Afghan authorities believe the Taliban's targeting of pilots is a premeditated attempt to eliminate Afghanistan's corps of the US and NATO-trained military pilots.

The Afghan Air Force plays a vital role

The Taliban, who do not have an air force, are attempting to level the playing field by launching large ground offensives that have seen them take land quickly since May. The Taliban have started a violent military blitz across the country, which has gathered steam in the recent days, boosted by Washington's intention to withdraw all US forces by the end of August. Insurgents grabbed control of Zaranj in Afghanistan's southern Nimroz province on Friday, their first provincial capital in a long time. The Afghan Air Force has played a critical role in preventing the militants from gaining control of neighbouring cities.

Azimi's killing came only days after the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) told Congress in a report that the Taliban assassinations of pilots were yet another "worrisome event" for the Afghan Air Force as it grappled with an increase in warfare. SIGAR characterised an air force that was increasingly stressed and less equipped to battle in its quarterly report for the quarter ending in June when its fleet of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters had a readiness rate of 39 per cent, which was approximately half of what it was in April and May.

Image Credit: @ShreeAna1- Twitter Image