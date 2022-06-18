Last Updated:

Afghanistan: All ISIS Terrorists Who Attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul Killed

All the terrorists that attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib on Friday morning have been neutralised and five people have been evacuated.

All ISIS-Khorasan terrorists, who attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's Kabul, have been eliminated, an official informed. The attack took place on Saturday morning and a security guard of Gurdwara was also killed. He has been identified as Ahmad. Earlier it was reported 15 people were trapped inside the Gurdwara but later BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed that five people have been evacuated. However, three Sikhs present inside the Gurdwara are still missing, he said. 


Speaking to Republic TV, Puneet Singh Chandhok, President of Indian World Forum (IWF) informed that a security person, Ahmad of the Karte Parwan Gurdwara was killed in the attack by the ISIS-K terrorists. Meanwhile, two injured persons from the Sikh community who were present at the Gurdwara during the Granthi prayers were transferred to the hospital. As per reports, more than 400 to 500 Taliban government's security forces have been deployed at the spot.  

Gurnam Singh, President of Gurdwara Karte Parwan told Republic TV that unknown armed assailants entered the premises of the religious place earlier this morning. He added that the terrorists belonged to the Islamist terror group ISIS-K. He said that people were stranded on the second floor of the Gurdwara and whole area was under siege as Taliban authorities were trying to ascertain the number of casualties. Sources confirmed that suicide bombers were hiding on the premises of the Gurdwara.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses claimed that the Gurdwara Darbar was set on fire. As of now, fire engines are present at the spot. 

Indian World Forum President urges PM Modi, MEA for SOS assistance

The Gurdwara has become a frequent target in the country where Daesh and Taliban are in a constant battle to seize power and authority. Meanwhile, Punit Singh Chandhok took to Twitter to request the PM Narendra Modi-led administration for SOS assistance. "On 27th May 2022, I had forwarded the plea of Afghan minorities to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs for processing of pending e-visa since last one year for 150 Hindus & Sikhs still in #Kabul. On multiple occasions raised concerns and still the e-visa is awaited. I pray that all survive," he said.

The attack comes after unidentified gunmen last October stormed the Gurdwara Karte Parwan and vandalised the property in just months after the Taliban overhaul of Kabul. Before this, in March 2020, a group of ISIS gunmen attacked Gurdwara Guru Har Rai Sahib in Kabul. At least 25 persons from the Sikh community were killed in the open firing. 

