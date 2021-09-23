The Afghanistan Ambassador to Sri Lanka, M Ashraf Haidari, during the global debate with Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami on Wednesday got emotional while issuing an explosive takedown of Pakistan for the country's support to the Taliban which is hell-bent on depriving the women of Afghanistan of basic and moral human rights. Speaking to political analyst Mona Alam from Islamabad who was present on the debate, Haidari said that he wished people back in his war-ravaged country could enjoy the same opportunities to 'discuss and debate'.

Addressing Mona Alam directly, Haidari said "This lady we see from Pakistan, beautifully sitting in front me, talking to me, debating and discussing; I demand the same thing for women in Afghanistan. We have beautiful, articulate and outspoken ladies in Afghanistan too."

As the Pakistani panelist attempted to drown him out, he roared back, "Afghanistan can shout too."

Afghanistan Ambassador Ashraf Haidari gets emotional over Taliban's regressive policies

Ashraf Haidari, who is the DG, SACEP (South Asia Cooperative Environment Program), expressed his concerns over Afghan nationals' rights and stature which is intertwined with the people of India and Pakistan owing to geography. Referring to the Shanghai Organisation Cooperation (SCO) meet which was held recently in Dushanbe, Haidari said that India and Pakistan were on the same page, calling on the Taliban government to form an inclusive government. Notably, the SCO conclave was primarily on the ground situation in Afghanistan and its global repercussions.

However, the terrorism spewing out of the borders of Pakistan could not escape mention on the debate and it was acknowledged that the PM Imran Khan-led regime is globally recognised and referred to as the hub of terror outfits, plotting and training. While Mona Alam continued to downplay Pakistan's role in triggering proxy war in Afghanistan and appeared empathetic towards violations of rights of Afghans, Haidari expressed his disbelief to her statement. He added that the subcontinent has common goals and common concerns, namely, extremism and terrorism.

#IndiaVsGlobalTerror | How can you accept a neighbour with half of its population isolated?: @MAshrafHaidari, Afghan envoy to Sri Lanka, to Mona Alam, Political Analyst in Islamabad https://t.co/NWgtMkjnrK pic.twitter.com/EzMGCwNfVf — Republic (@republic) September 22, 2021

'Reject Exclusivity of Afghanistan'

He continued to advocate for the recognition of Afghan nationals' rights in the subcontinent and across international organisations, which are subdued and brushed under the carpet in the Taliban regime. Therefore, after the panelist from Pakistan said that the subcontinent shared common interests and the 'region needs to come together', Haidari rebuked saying most of the Afghan population are inconsequential and desolated currently.

"How can you (South Asia) accept a neighbour with half of its population (Afghanistan) isolated?" Haidari said.

Furthermore, Haidari asserted that it angered him that there exist hundreds of Afghan refugees in India and chunks in Pakistan, given that they enjoyed the liberty of one of the most flourishing democracies in Asia until a while back. Bursting with misgivings and regrets over the fold of events in Afghanistan since August 15, 2021, (Taliban's takeover) Haidari urged the international community to 'reject exclusivity' of Afghanistan from the international diaspora.