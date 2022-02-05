Afghanistan: Amrullah Saleh Accuses Taliban Of Spreading Fake News Over US $ Exchange Rate

Former vice-president of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh said on February 5 that the Taliban was spreading false information about a higher dollar exchange rate for its own gain. He stated that the Taliban, particularly the Haqqani criminal and terrorist network, are looking for tens of millions of dollars in UN aid to buy cheaply and sell at high prices to merchants, hence they are spreading the false rate.

اعلان نرخ دالر جعلی است. در بازار دالر پیدا نمیشود. این نرخ جعلی بخاطریست که طالبان بخصوص شبکه جرمی و تروریستی حقانی به ده ها ملیون دالر کمک های ملل متحد چشم دوخته اند که آنرا به نرخ ارزان خریداری نمایند و به نرخ بلند بالای تجار بفروشند. هیچ کس جرات داوطلبی درخرید دالر را ندارد — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) February 5, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, Amrullah Saleh stated that free trade, like free press, has ceased in Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover. His tweet read, "The dollar exchange rate to Afs in Kabul is fake. The price announcement is manipulated by HQN to get the 130M UNDP dollars in low price. No dollar is availble in money markets. No money dealer can dare to participate in bidding either. Free trade is gone like free press. CHECK."

Saleh blames Pakistan for Afghanistan's foreign exchange reserves depletion

Earlier in December, the former Afghan vice-president chastised Pakistan for deepening Afghanistan's current problems, especially the country's depletion of foreign exchange reserves. As the country's financial situation worsens, Saleh emphasised Islamabad's role, claiming that the Talibs were nothing more than a puppet show controlled by Rawalpindi.

It is worth noting that, following the Taliban takeover on August 15, hundreds of thousands of Afghans have been forced to the verge of starvation and destitution. The United States' repeated sanctions and embargoes have caused banks to collapse and foreign exchange to plummet. Meanwhile, droughts have exacerbated the situation, prompting a mass migration of Afghans.