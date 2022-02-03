Afghanistan: Amrullah Saleh Lambasts Pakistan, Claims 'ISIS-K Part Of Its Scheme'

Afghanistan's former Vice President Amrullah Saleh slammed Pakistan and claimed that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan (ISIS-K) is part of its "scheme to rent its airspace" to the US-led Over The Horizon (OTH) operations in Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, he further stated that the militant group still remains a partner with the West and monetises the Taliban's rule in the war-torn country. "Families of key IS-K operatives including 600 freed by the Taliban are currently in Pakistan," he added.

REMEMBER: IS-K is a Pakistani scheme to rent its airspace to the US led Over The Horrizon (OTH) operations in Afg, remain a partner with the West & monetize/sustain the Taliban junta rule in Afg. Families of key IS-K operatives including 600 freed by the Taliban are in Pak today. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) February 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Faran Jeffery, Deputy Director of the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT), brushed off Saleh's claim stating this is just a "conspiracy theory." Jeffery stated that there is no substantial evidence to back up the notion that Pakistan supports ISIS-K. "There are also non-Pakistani members in the ISIS-K and it's a group that has attracted members from a variety of nationalities," he added.

With due respect Mr Saleh, this is a conspiracy theory. There's no credible evidence to support the claim that ISKP is supported by Pakistan. There are also non-Pakistani members of ISKP. It is a group that has attracted members from a variety of nationalities. https://t.co/NgUsx3Q6Es — FJ (@Natsecjeff) February 2, 2022

As per reports, ISIS-K is an affiliate of the Islamic State and the group is active in South as well as Central Asia. The group was founded in January 2015 by the disgruntled Taliban in eastern Afghanistan, but it now has members from several other countries.

ISIS-K carried out two bomb blasts in Kabul

Last year, the ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the twin bombings that rocked Kabul on November 17, killing over a dozen and injuring several others, Sputnik reported citing Arab Al-Arabiya broadcaster. As per the report, The first blast occurred in the Dasht-e Barchi area of western Kabul, killing nine civilians and injuring seven others. Meanwhile, at least five people were killed in the second blast, which occurred in the Charahi Shaid area. Initially, there were no claims for the fatal blasts, however, ISIS-K eventually claimed responsibility.

Saleh slams Pak PM for sending civil servants to Kabul

It is pertinent to mention here that Saleh also blasted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan last month for sending skilled and trained Pakistani personnel to Kabul. Imran Khan had asked authorities to send skilled and trained Pakistani civil officials to Afghanistan, according to the Pakistani PMO. 'PM Khan of Pakistan has said his govt will fill the vacuum of post-Aug 15 brain drain in Afghanistan by sending civil servants into Kabul. Civil servants vetted by the ISI will indeed help the Taliban get their missing civilian half. Send them sooner as your Khaki trainees aren't doing well,' Saleh had written on Twitter.

IMAGE: AP