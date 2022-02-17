Former Vice-President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh has stated that civilians are fleeing Panjshir as the resistance continues to target Taliban militants on a regular basis. Saleh went on to say that freedom comes at a cost, and that people are paying it once more. The former Afghan leader lashed out once more at Pakistan, saying, "Pakistan and its proxy junta cannot swallow Afghanistan."

In a tweet, posted on February 16, Saleh wrote, 'Exodus of civilians from Panjshir has increased as resistance targets Talib militias on daily basis. Freedom has a price & people are paying it again. Talib militias have nothing in common with people in resistance constituencies. Afghanistan is too big to be swallowed by Pak & its proxy junta.'

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans have been brought to the brink of starvation and despair as a result of the Taliban's takeover on August 15. Banks have collapsed and foreign exchange has plummeted as a result of the United States' repeated sanctions and embargoes. Droughts have worsened the situation, driving a large-scale displacement of Afghans.

The Afghan crisis

According to the United Nations, 8.7 million Afghans are on the verge of starvation, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stated that more money must be pumped into the Afghan economy as soon as possible to avoid a meltdown that would result in millions of people living in poverty, hunger, and misery. According to Guterres, the World Bank last month granted $280 million for UNICEF and the World Food Program's operations in Afghanistan from an Afghanistan reconstruction trust fund it oversees.

The former Afghan vice-president had already slammed Pakistan for exacerbating Afghanistan's current issues, particularly the country's depletion of foreign exchange reserves, earlier in December. Saleh emphasised Islamabad's involvement as the country's financial crisis worsened, stating that the Talibs were nothing more than a puppet show controlled by Rawalpindi.

It's worth noting that after seizing power in Afghanistan, the Taliban made bold assertions implying that they had fully transformed from the previous rule. Women would be allowed to attend school and work, according to the hardline group. The Taliban, rather than keeping its pledges, prohibited women from attending educational institutions and working. Women around the country have gathered to the streets to protest the closure of institutions and universities since the shocking takeover in August of last year. Despite this, the Taliban leadership has failed to take any tangible efforts to restore basic human rights.

IMAGE: AP