Afghanistan: Amrullah Saleh Slams Taliban, Accuses Of 'supporting Pak-backed Terrorists'

Afghanistan's former Vice President Amrullah Saleh once again lambasted the Taliban regime and accused them of "supporting Pakistan-backed terrorists." He also slammed the extremist group for appointing "most-wanted" leader Sirajuddin Haqqani as Interior Minister of Afghanistan. "'We will not allow Afghanistan to be used by terrorists ever again.' Unless of course, the terrorists are backed by Pak, sign the Doha deal & their most wanted one becomes "minister of interior" with $10M for any info telling us his location. UN & NGOs can work with him, meanwhile [sic]," Saleh wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Notably, Saleh has been continuously attacking the Taliban since they took over by ousting Afghanistan's elected government in August 2021. Earlier this week, he stated that the country has been in shambles ever since the Taliban's take over. He went on to claim that Afghanistan is psychologically fragmented, the ethnic divide is on the rise, crime & corruption are touching a record high, and women have been reduced to shadows ever since the extremist group took over. He further alleged that illiterate and uncertified madrasa graduates have been inducted into bureaucracy.

Saleh slams Pakistan, says 'ISIS-K part of Its scheme'

Last month, Saleh also slammed Pakistan and claimed that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan (ISIS-K) is part of its "scheme to rent its airspace" to the US-led Over The Horizon (OTH) operations in Afghanistan. He further stated that the militant group still remains a partner with the West and monetises the Taliban's rule in the war-torn country. "Families of key IS-K operatives including 600 freed by the Taliban are currently in Pakistan," he added. As per reports, ISIS-K is an affiliate of the Islamic State and the group is active in South as well as Central Asia. The group was founded in January 2015 by the disgruntled Taliban in eastern Afghanistan, but it now has members from several other countries.

