Reeling under repressive leadership, citizens of Bamyan in Afghanistan on Saturday tore down Taliban posters put up around the city. Visuals acquired exclusively by Republic TV showed residents of the city, especially women, taking off the banners hung on the wall. The repercussions came after the Taliban interim government urged the people of Bamyan, especially women, to support the regime and ask the United States to release frozen assets of Afghanistan.

The angry mob gathered at Bamyan sports stadium on Saturday disrupted the ruling regime's meeting, and ripped the banners in the area. The move comes just days after women were denied education rights beyond primary levels and barred from jobs.

Notably, there is a persistent dissatisfaction among Afghans over the Taliban regime's incapacity to deliver on the promises made shortly after taking over Kabul in August 2021, an instance resulting from US' hasty withdrawal from the war-ravaged country.

Taliban intensifies brutal laws on Afghan population

Seven months since the Taliban overhaul of Afghanistan, people in the war-torn country have experienced meaningless regulations based on ideologies of gender segregation, limited women roles, and a crackdown on scribes reporting from Afghanistan.

Despite assuring a tolerable government and recognition of the importance of women's education and employment, the fundamentalist leaders are far from complying with their basic promises. On March 23, the Taliban effectively banned girls from attending classes beyond grade 6 in Afghanistan by ordering high schools to reopen only for boys.

While announcing the decision to resume classes after a month-long hiatus, the Taliban interim government completely left out Afghan teen girls, clearly suggesting that the schools would welcome only boys from grades 7 to 12.

"All male teachers and students should attend their educational institutions," the statement said, leaving the future of female students and teachers at the edge of uncertainty. The move effectively deprives half of the country's population of secondary education.

Taliban has begun to reveal its 'true colours', says EFSAS

As the Taliban remain undeterred on its decision to keep off girls from secondary education, the fundamentalist group has begun to reveal its "true colours", said European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS). Beginning from depriving Afghans of basic human rights to undermining women in society, the list of violations has expedited manifold.

With the economic situation still at critical levels, the experts claimed that Afghans are being forced to sell their kidneys for a "couple of thousand dollars" in an attempt to feed their starving children. On the other hand, women in the country have been "literally being reduced to rightless adjuncts".

The Taliban has also barred women from travelling by air unccompanied by a male kin. Further, men and women have been ordered to visit public parks only on separate days of the week.

In its latest bid to thwart critical reporting of the internal condition of the country, the Taliban has begun monitoring at least 17 media houses from 34 provinces. The media houses are compelled to remove reports not 'deemed fit by the provincial Directorate of Information and Culture', Human Rights Watch said. Meanwhile, about 80% of female journalists have lost their jobs since the Taliban took over Kabul.

(Image: @Reddit/AP)