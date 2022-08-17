Afghanistan: At Least 20 Killed, 40 Wounded In Kabul Mosque Blast; Security Forces On Site

At least 20 have been killed and another 40 wounded in a blast that rocked Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday. The blast took place in a mosque situated in the Khairkhana area of Kabul, and in the Emergergency NGO, a hospital of the city alone, 27 have been admitted, including 5 children.

"27 people received at our hospital so far following an explosion in the PD17 area. 5 children among them, including a 7-year-old," the hospital said in a tweet, minutes after the news of the blast surfaced.

Khaled Zadran, the spokesman of the Kabul Security Command, said that the security forces have arrived at the scene of the incident.

Multiple bomb blasts in Kabul

Last week, a suicide bomb blast took place in Kabul. In the blast, a prominent Afghan cleric who supported the Taliban, Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqan was killed. The Islamic State (IS) group, which has previously targeted the cleric, claimed responsibility for the bombing saying it happened inside his office.

Before that, on August 8, a bomb blast took place in a busy shopping street in the Afghanistan capital, killing at least eight people and injuring 22 others. The bomb exploded in a western district of the city where members of the minority Shi'ite Muslim community regularly meet. Islamic State, a Sunni Muslim militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack.