Afghanistan: At Least 26 Killed As Earthquake Of 5.3 Magnitude Strikes Badghis Province

At least 26 people were reported dead after a massive earthquake hit western Afghanistan, resulting in damage to hundreds of houses in the western Badghis province, bordering Turkmenistan. The 26 people who died included five women and four children. The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.3, reported ANI, citing Al Jazeera.

As per the media reports, two hours after the first quake, another quake of magnitude 4.9 hit the region. The victims died due to the collapse of their house roofs in the Qadis district of the province, said a spokesperson for the province.

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude shakes western Afghanistan

"Five women and four children were among the 26 people killed in the earthquake." A senior official from the Ministry of State for Emergency Affairs revealed the damage caused by the earthquake and also confirmed the death toll. Due to the earthquake, massive damage was caused in the Muqr district in the province.

Afghanistan is already witnessing a chaotic situation, worsened by the Taliban takeover of the country in mid-August last year. The country is on the brink of being pushed to famine with several provinces, including Qadis, affected by the worst devastating drought. Earthquakes in Afghanistan are a frequent occurrence, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, situated near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

With Inputs from ANI

Image: PTI/ Representative