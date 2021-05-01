Afghanistan: At Least 30 Killed And Over 90 Injured In Car Bomb Blast In Logar Province

At least 30 people were killed and dozens of others injured after a gigantic car bomb exploded in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province on April 30. According to a spokesperson for the governor, the car packed with explosives detonated in the vicinity of Didar Lawang’s resident in the provincial capital Pul-e-Alam. Lawang had previously served as the head of the provincial council of Logar.

The house also served as a guesthouse and the blast occurred as guests were breaking their fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan. Speaking to media reporters, Hasibulah Stanekzai, head of Logar's provincial council said that amongst the casualties were high school students who had travelled to Pul-e-Alam to take their university exams as well as pro-government militia members. As of now, over 60 injured people have been taken to hospital and were undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the country’s Interior Ministry warned that the blast fatalities could see an uptick.

Over 90 injured

The ministry revealed that as many as 90 people were injured in the explosion. Additionally, a spokesman clarified that the blast also obliterated other buildings in the vicinity including hospitals and residential buildings. Footage circulating online showed victims being pulled from the rubble. Later, BBC reported that a complete ward in a nearby hospital appeared to have suffered blast damage.

Prayers for the precious lives lost in the blast in Pul e Alam, Logar. Our thoughts are with those injured, and the affected families. #LogarBleeds



PC: XINHUA pic.twitter.com/j3q9keczgf — Pak Afghan Youth Forum (@payf_eng) April 30, 2021

A Taliban car bomb blast in Pul-e-Alam, d capital of Logar Province, Afghanistan, has killed at least 70 students & injured30others

D blast took place in Abdul Wali Wakil's hostel, where students from Azra district were staying

Pakistan's depth policy is taking d lives of Afghans pic.twitter.com/xpFetXDx3o — Sohail Noor Khan (@sohailnoorkhan) April 30, 2021

We condemn the terrible attack today, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Pul-e-Alam, #Logar province.



Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected, and their families.



This senseless violence against civilians must stop. — UK in Afghanistan (@UKinAfghanistan) April 30, 2021

Taliban leaders have repeatedly declared their monopoly over violence in Afghanistan. Evidence after the Doha deal also indicates that only the Taliban are responsible for the large-scale attacks, such as the one in #Logar last night. They kill all efforts for peace. #LogarBleeds pic.twitter.com/C3nZOL13wK — Javid Faisal (@Javidfaisal) May 1, 2021

As of now, no group has claimed the responsibility for the attack but it is deemed to be perpetrated by the Taliban. Attacks by the Taliban have surged recently after the US announced the withdrawal of its troops from the war-hit nation by September 11. The militia group, which has "ruled" Afghanistan for more than a decade had demanded the pullout before May 1 and had also signed a treaty with the US and Afghanistan government in 2020 for the same. However, the four-month delay in pull out has triggered Taliban's ire.

According to the UN mission in Afghanistan, civilian casualties from such attacks have increased 29 per cent this quarter i.e. January -March after a significantly lower death toll throughout 2020. All US and NATO troops are scheduled to be pulled out from Afghanistan by September, ending a 20 year-long episode of trial and turbulence.

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)