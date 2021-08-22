Afghanistan: At Least 7 Dead At Kabul Airport While Trying To Flee Amid Taliban Takeover

As the Taliban took over Afghanistan, people attempted to flee the country. The scenes of chaos and panic were witnessed at the Hamid Karzai International Airport. According to the British military, at least seven Afghan civilians have died in the crowds near the airport in Kabul. Kabul Airport is now one of the few ways for people to leave the war-torn country.

Seven people died at Kabul Airport

The British military on August 22, acknowledged the seven deaths of Afghans in the crowds that rushed to the airport. According to The Associated Press, Taliban fighters fired into the air to drive away those desperate to get on any flight out of the country. The Defense Ministry said in a statement informed, "Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible", according to AP.

The British Ministry of Defence in a Twitter post mentioned that they are working with the United States to ensure the "security and viability of evacuation mission in Kabul". They further informed that they will be carrying out joint operations on the ground in Afghanistan throughout the operation. As the Taliban has reconquered the war-torn country, people have been trying to escape Afghanistan. Earlier on August 20, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Britain will work with the Taliban if it means finding a solution for the Afghanistan crisis. Addressing the media, Johnson asserted that the UK would continue its political and diplomatic efforts for the citizens of Afghanistan, and if necessary, would also work with the Taliban.

We're working closely with our US 🇺🇸partners on the ground in Kabul to ensure a swift and safe evacuation mission for those who are eligible. Read more below👇 pic.twitter.com/gx8yKHfPbJ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 21, 2021

Taliban takeover

It is worth noting that Afghanistan has been witnessing a crisis after the Taliban took over the war-torn country. Taliban tightened its grip over the war-torn country before the complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. On August 15, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as they captured the country's capital, Kabul. On Sunday, several government officials and legislators, including President Ashraf Ghani, fled the country. To escape the Taliban, panic and chaos scenes were observed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. Thousands of people tried to flee from Afghanistan at the earliest, fearing the return of the Taliban's brutal rule.

(Image credit: AP)

(With inputs from AP)