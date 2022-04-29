Afghanistan: At Least 9 Killed, 13 Injured In Twin Explosions; IS-K Claims Responsibility

At least 9 people were killed and 13 wounded in twin explosions in Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan on Thursday, 28th April. The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the two explosions in Mazar-i-Sharif of Balkh province, ANI cited local reports. One of the blasts was targeted near an educational facility while another one was reported in a vehicle.

The Taliban had closed the area where the blasts had been reported. The health officials had confirmed that the people who had been wounded were undergoing treatment while hospitals had also received the bodies of people who had died in the attack. Residents of the area who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that the people of the Shiite minority seemed to be the target of the attack, according to AP.

The blast in Mazar-i-sharif is the latest in a series of attacks across Afghanistan. As per ANI, the Islamic State - Khorasan Province (IS-K) has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015 and it has claimed responsibility for many attacks.

Blast at a mosque in Kunduz

Earlier on April 22, a blast at a mosque in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz killed at least 33 people and 43 were injured, as per ANI. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Deputy Culture and Information Minister of Taliban, had revealed details regarding the blast on his Twitter account.

He condemned the attack and asserted that the perpetrators behind the blast will be brought to justice. Dr Ramiz Alakbarov, United Nations Secretary General's Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan, had expressed "deep sorrow" over the attack in Kunduz province which had killed more than 25 people. He added, "Killings must stop now and perpetrators brought to justice."

Similarly, another blast was reported in a mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province of Afghanistan in which dozens of people had been killed. The Islamic State, also known as Daesh, had claimed responsibility for the attack. About 400 people were praying in the mosque when the blast took place.

We strongly condemn todays horrific attacks against civilians in #Afghanistan This must end immediately and perpetrators must be held accountable. Please read my full statement https://t.co/jOxx6HsOSu — Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov (@RamizAlakbarov) April 21, 2022

