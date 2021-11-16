Afghanistan: Attendance Of Girl Students Drops After Taliban Cancels Annual Exams In Herat

The number of girl students attending schools has decreased substantially after the Herat provincial school teachers' council in Afghanistan decided to cancel annual examinations and promote them to the next grade. According to education officials in Herat province, the refusal of girl students to attend school is due to the decision of the school teachers' council to do away with annual examinations and promote students to the next grade, reported ANI citing TOLO News. "It was decided to promote girl students to next class and allow students of grade 12 to pass out from schools without conducting the annual examinations. This has resulted in some disorder at schools," Mohammad Sabir Mashal, head of the council was quoted as saying by TOLO News.

Last week, the authorities in Herat province allowed girl students from grades 7 to 12 to attend school. However, they are still deprived of attending schools in 27 out of Afghanistan's 34 provinces. Some students demanded that annual examinations must be conducted, claiming that the removal of exams would jeopardise their studies.

Taliban closed schools confining thousands of girl students to their homes

"The students of grade 12 have to be fully prepared as they need to appear for the University entrance examination. The private institutions are also closed so we don't have any means now to test our preparedness," said a girl student of class 12. Meanwhile, a teacher, emphasising the importance of exams, remarked, "Students will have little hope for the coming year if they do not receive the education. The motivations that the students recently found will be lost again," reported the outlet. Following their takeover of the country in mid-August, the Taliban closed schools and confined thousands of female students to their homes, drawing international condemnation. However, the Islamic Emirate previously stated that it is working to ensure a safe environment for female students in Afghanistan.

It is worth noting here that despite the Taliban's assurances to protect women and girls' rights, the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has been harsher for the country's women and girls. In September, the Taliban announced an interim government, promising not to repeat the policies of the previous Taliban regime (1996-2001). However, reports from the ground contradict this. According to media reports, women are being denied the right to work, and a large number of them have demonstrated to demand their rights to employment and education.

Image: AP/Representative