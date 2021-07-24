Afghanistan Authorities Impose Night Curfew In 31 Provinces Amid Rise In Taliban Offensive

Afghanistan authorities on Saturday imposed a night curfew across 31 provinces of the country in an attempt to curb the surging violence unleashed by Talibani terrorists.

People will not be allowed to leave their homes from 10 pm to 4 am except for emergency, while Kabul, eastern Nangarhar Province, and the northern Panjsher provinces have been exempted from the new decree, the Interior Ministry of Afghanistan said. Most of the "terror activities" are carried out during the night, which led them to impose such unprecedented limitations, it added.

Deputy spokesperson of Afghan Interior Ministry Ahmad Zia Zia also asked people in all 31 provinces to cooperate with the Afghan Forces and follow the night curfew.

Amid the recent increase in the Taliban offensive, more than 36,000 families have been displaced in Afghanistan over the past four months. Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation on Thursday highlighted the issue and warned that the number could potentially spike if the war continues.

Afghanistan crisis continues

The fate of Afghanistan remains uncertain as the Taliban becomes dominant with the US and NATO forces exiting the war-torn country. The US military has been deployed in the country ever since they responded to Al-Qaeda’s terror attack on America. The USA’s hold in the country intensified when troops from the UK arrived in 2006 and due to the intense approach to the situation by Obama.

As all foreign forces began to leave the country, the Taliban have swiftly captured vast territory in recent weeks, seized strategic border crossings, and are threatening a number of provincial capitals. Taliban now controls about half of the 419 district centers in Afghanistan. As the insurgent group seizes more territory in the country, the security forces are strengthening their positions to protect key population centres, including Kabul.