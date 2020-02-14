Afghanistan: 21 Killed, 7 Missing After Avalanche Hits Daykundi Province

A series of avalanche hit the central province in Afghanistan that claimed the lives of at least 21 people, according to the authorities on February 14. According to the spokesman of the ministry for disaster management, Ahmad Tameem Azimi, seven people were missing after the avalanche struck central Daykundi province on Thursday. Nearly dozens of people have been injured. Azimi said that all the 21 fatalities were all from two families in the area. At least 50 houses were ravaged, as per the reports.

Roads and highways blocked

READ: Report: Death Toll In Turkey Avalanche Disaster Rises To 39

Our condolences to the governments and peoples of #Pakistan and #Afghanistan for the unfortunate loss of human lives caused by the heavy snowfalls and avalanches occurred in those countries, which I make extensive to the relatives and friends of the victims. | #Cuba pic.twitter.com/hBRtO7cdMC — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) January 15, 2020

He added that the search and rescue teams have been sent to the spot and they are working since Thursday to find the missing and help the victims. He further added that the death toll was expected to increase with cold weather and difficult conditions hampering the rescue efforts. Most of the roads and highways have been blocked since weeks due to heavy snowfall and fears of avalanches. This winter in Afghanistan has been harsh with heavy snowfall, avalanches and flash flooding. Scores of people have been injured and around 2,400 houses have been swept away in flash floods since the beginning of the winter. Natural disasters such as landslides, floods, and avalanches are common in Afghanistan and have also taken a heavy toll on a country.

READ: Avalanche Hits Japan Ski Resort; 1 Feared Dead

President Ghani visiting Nuristan after the devastating avalanches. My thoughts with all the families affected across #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/IQP81tv7RV — Daud Noorzai (@daudnoorzai) February 7, 2017

TRAGEDY! The poorest part of the country is hit by deadly avalanche. Daikundi, Hazaristan, central highlands of Afghanistan. There’s no paved roads to reach that part of the country. The poor farmers have to deal with this deadly disaster all alone. #Avalanchedaikundi pic.twitter.com/s09BpVbTf4 — Atiq Lotan (@LotanAtiq) February 13, 2020

READ: 3 Days After An Avalanche Hit Annapurna Region Of Nepal, 6 Trekkers Still Remain Missing

READ: Nepal Rescuers Search For 7 After Avalanche Hit Hiking Trail