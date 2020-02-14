The Debate
Afghanistan: 21 Killed, 7 Missing After Avalanche Hits Daykundi Province

Rest of the World News

A series of avalanche hit the central province in Afghanistan that claimed the lives of atleast 21 people, according to the authorities on February 14.

Afghanistan

A series of avalanche hit the central province in Afghanistan that claimed the lives of at least 21 people, according to the authorities on February 14. According to the spokesman of the ministry for disaster management, Ahmad Tameem Azimi, seven people were missing after the avalanche struck central Daykundi province on Thursday. Nearly dozens of people have been injured. Azimi said that all the 21 fatalities were all from two families in the area. At least 50 houses were ravaged, as per the reports.

Roads and highways blocked 

He added that the search and rescue teams have been sent to the spot and they are working since Thursday to find the missing and help the victims. He further added that the death toll was expected to increase with cold weather and difficult conditions hampering the rescue efforts. Most of the roads and highways have been blocked since weeks due to heavy snowfall and fears of avalanches. This winter in Afghanistan has been harsh with heavy snowfall,  avalanches and flash flooding. Scores of people have been injured and around 2,400 houses have been swept away in flash floods since the beginning of the winter. Natural disasters such as landslides, floods, and avalanches are common in Afghanistan and have also taken a heavy toll on a country.

