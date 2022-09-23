Afghanistan: Blast Near Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Mosque In Kabul, Casualties Feared

A massive explosion was heard in the vicinity of Wazir Muhammad Akbar Khan Grand Mosque in Kabul on Friday. TOLOnews reported that the blast occurred in the capital city of Afghanistan when the worshipers were leaving the mosque, adding that the number of casualties is not known so far. The blast has taken place in the area which is known as the green zone and is the location of foreign diplomatic missions.

"The explosion occurred when the worshippers were leaving the mosque, and the victims were civilians," Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takoor was quoted by TOLOnews.

Following the attack, security forces arrived at the blast site in Kabul and blocked the traffic in the area. The Afghanistan-based media outlet also reported that the explosion was caused by a magnetic bomb. So far, no organisation has claimed the responsibility for the blast.

Notably, the blast is reported after several deadly blasts have taken place at the mosques during Friday prayers in recent months. The militant group Islamic State claimed the responsibility for some of the blasts in Afghanistan.

Blast near Russian Embassy in Kabul

The explosion comes days after a blast was heard near the Russian Embassy southwest of Kabul city, which resulted in the death of two Russian Embassy staff and the injury of several locals. It was reported that the blast went off outside the gates of the Russian embassy, where Afghan citizens were waiting for visas.

While another explosion was also reported on September 11 in which at least 20 people were killed. The blast rocked a mosque in northwestern Afghanistan during Friday prayers. In recent months, a number of blasts have been reported in the capital city of Kabul, claiming dozens of innocent lives. This series of blasts are being reported just a year after the terror outfit Taliban took over in Afghanistan.