Afghanistan: Blast Reported In Kabul's Shia Neighbourhood; 2 Dead, Scores Injured

At least two people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion that took place in the Shia neighbourhood in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on August 5, according to local media reports. According to Kabul Police Command spokesman Khalid Zadran, an explosion took place in the Sarkariz neighbourhood of Kabul's PD6, TOLOnews reported. He also stated, according to the media outlet, that the explosive devices were loaded onto a cart.

TOLOnews quoted Zadran as saying, "The explosion happened in a crowded place. The explosive devices were placed in a cart."

2 died in an explosion last week

After the explosion, people rushed to help the injured, according to a video shared on social media. There haven't been any immediate claims of responsibility for the explosion yet. Two civilians were killed at the stadium last week when a hand grenade exploded during a cricket match in Kabul's capital. Previously, 13 people were reported injured in the blast at Kabul's International Cricket Stadium, where hundreds of people had gathered to watch the game.

Since the Taliban took control of the country in August, the Islamic State group's regional affiliate, known as the Islamic State Khorasan Province, has claimed attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country. The IS affiliate, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2014, is regarded as the country's most serious security challenge.

The Taliban have launched sweeping counter-insurgency operations against IS Khorasan, which has a presence in eastern Nangarhar province. The attack on August 5 was widely condemned, including by Ramiz Alakbarov, the deputy at the United Nations mission in Afghanistan, who was present at the time of the attack but escaped unharmed. He was scheduled to speak to the Afghan Cricket Association.

(With Agency inputs)

Image: AP/Representative