Afghanistan: Bomb Explosion Hits Khalifa Sahib Mosque In Kabul, 20 Killed & 15 Injured

In Afghanistan, several attacks on mosques have occurred ever since the Taliban took control of the country, resulting in the deaths of several people raising serious security concerns. In a recent incident, another attack on a mosque in Kabul has been reported. On Friday, an explosion was heard in the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in Darul Aman.

The Interior Ministry suggests that according to the initial reports, an explosion in a mosque in Kabul's sixth security district killed 20 people. The Interior Ministry did not disclose the injured individuals but the media reports suggest that 15 people were injured in the blast. Besmullah Habib, who is the deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, said the blast occurred at 2 pm local time at the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in western Kabul.

Residents said that the explosion was so powerful that it shook the mosque's neighbourhood. Ambulances rushed to the scene to reach the mosque, which belongs to Afghanistan's Sunni Muslim majority. The cause of the explosion was unknown at the time, and no one has claimed responsibility, according to AP. During the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, there has been a surge of attacks against Afghan places of worship and civilian targets. It was the latest in a string of similar explosions that have occurred around the country.

Twin blasts in Mazar-i-Sharif

Earlier on April 28, in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, at least 9 people were killed and 13 more were injured in twin blasts. The local sources stated that the Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for two explosions in Balkh province's Mazar-i-Sharif. One of the explosions occurred near a school, and another occurred in a vehicle. The Taliban had closed off the area where the explosions had occurred. The health officials suggest that the wounded are being treated, and the bodies of those who were killed in the incident were being transported to hospitals.

Residents in the neighbourhood said the Shiite minority appeared to be the target of the attack, according to AP. The Islamic State - Khorasan Province (IS-K) has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015 and has claimed responsibility for several attacks in the region.