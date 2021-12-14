Afghanistan: Bomb Explosion In Kabul Kills 1 Civilian & Injures 2 Others From Taliban

On 14 December, Tuesday, a deadly blast occurred in Kabul's eighth security district. According to Tolonews, who cited Engineer Azem, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, the incident occurred in the Tang-e-Logar district, killing at least one civilian and wounded two members of the Taliban.

According to the Taliban, two persons were killed and four others were injured in two separate bomb explosions in the Afghan capital Kabul on 10 December. Two civilians were killed and three others were wounded after a bomb exploded on a minibus in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi area on Friday, according to the Taliban's interior ministry spokesman Sayed Khosti.

ISKP has been behind a number of recent explosions in the region

A similar bombing on a minibus in Dasht-e-Barchi killed two people and injured five earlier in November. The Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed responsibility for the incident. The ISKP claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a Shia mosque in Kandahar in October that killed at least 60 people and injured dozens more. That incident came just a week after the organisation claimed responsibility for another fatal mosque blast in northern Kunduz province, which killed more than 60 people.

In August, the Pakistan backed-Taliban reclaimed control over Afghanistan, 20 years after being deposed by a US-led military assault in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. President Ashraf Ghani's administration fell apart during the final stages of the US army pullout in August.

Image: ANI/Representative Image