Afghanistan: Canadian PM Condemns 'heinous Attacks' At Kabul Airport As Death Toll Spikes

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on August 26 condemned the deadly terrorist attacks that took place near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport killing at least 95 people. While officials have noted that the death toll of the terror attacks that killed at least 13 US troops could be much higher, Trudeau “strongly condemned” the attack. Canadian PM also said that the heinous attacks claimed the lives of several innocent people who were only seeking to leave the war-ravaged nation. Over the death of US service members, he said, “as one of its closest allies, Canada joins with the United States as they mourn their fallen.”

Justin Trudeau said, “I strongly condemn the terror attacks that took place earlier today near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. These heinous attacks took the lives of many innocent people desperately seeking to leave the country and those supporting evacuation efforts, including U.S. service members and medical personnel.”

“Our thoughts are with the people of Afghanistan, and everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence. We offer our condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wish a full recovery to those who were injured. As the situation on the ground continues to evolve, we will keep working with our international and local partners to support humanitarian efforts, fight terrorism, and ensure those who want to leave Afghanistan can do so safely,” he added.

Meanwhile, as the August 31 deadline closes in, Canada’s General Wayne Eyre, the country's acting chief of defence staff, on August 26 said that the evacuation mission from Kabul airport has come to an end. He noted that around 3,700 people have been repatriated in Canadian military plans and expressed grief over the ones who the government could not remove from Afghanistan after the Taliban re-conquered the country after two decades.

"We stayed in Afghanistan for as long as we could. We were among the last to cease evacuation operations. We wish we could have stayed longer and rescued everyone who was so desperate to leave. That we could not is truly heartbreaking, but the circumstances on the ground rapidly deteriorated," Eyre said.

Bombings kill at least 95 Afghans, 13 US troops

Meanwhile, Thursday’s bombings near the international airport in Kabul have reportedly killed at least 95 Afghans along with 13 US troops, as stated by American and Afghan officials. August 26 also marked the deadliest day for the United States soldiers since August 2011. Officials have also noted on Friday that the actual toll of the incidents could be much higher. One of the officials, who spoke to the media on the condition of anonymity, said that other people might have taken bodies away from the scene.

The responsibility for the attack has been claimed by the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (IS-K) prompting US President Joe Biden to pledge retaliation and completing the evacuation of Afghans. He has promised to take revenge for the deaths of US service members and Afghans who died in both attacks. Biden said, “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

IMAGE: AP

