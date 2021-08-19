Afghanistan Citizens At Qatar Refugee Camp Complain About Their Plight, Lack Of Services

As the Taliban takes complete control over Afghanistan, a local news agency on Thursday shared a video of an Afghan refugee camp in Qatar. The video showcases the plight of the Afghan refugees in the camp. While complaining that they have no air-conditioning system, one of the refugees in the video said that there was only one toilet at the camp. The Afghan refugees can be heard complaining about the hot weather and lack of other services.

From #kabulairport to #Qatar

The plight of the #Afghan refugees in the refugee camp in Qatar. They blame that they have no air-conditioning system with only one toilet and shower for all, while they complain about hot weather and lack of services. #Afghanistan #Talibans pic.twitter.com/p4pB9m5qKK — Aśvaka - آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 19, 2021

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

The Taliban took over Afghanistan as they captured the country's capital Kabul on August 15. President Ashraf Ghani surrendered to the extremist group and fled the country. Taliban's infiltration came just a few days before the US forces were officially about to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan on September 11.

Terrifying visuals from war-torn Afghanistan emerged on the web as thousands of civilians flocked to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to leave the city. Taliban has been blocking Afghans from reaching the Kabul airport. Taliban had briefly taken over Afghanistan in 1996 up to 2001 and enforced a strict interpretation of Sharia, or Islamic law.

(Image: Twitter-@AsvakaNews)