Afghanistan Citizens At Qatar Refugee Camp Complain About Their Plight, Lack Of Services

As the Taliban takes complete control over Afghanistan, a local news agency on Thursday shared a video of an Afghan refugee camp in Qatar. Watch the video here

Afghanistan

As the Taliban takes complete control over Afghanistan, a local news agency on Thursday shared a video of an Afghan refugee camp in Qatar. The video showcases the plight of the Afghan refugees in the camp. While complaining that they have no air-conditioning system, one of the refugees in the video said that there was only one toilet at the camp. The Afghan refugees can be heard complaining about the hot weather and lack of other services. 

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

The Taliban took over Afghanistan as they captured the country's capital Kabul on August 15. President Ashraf Ghani surrendered to the extremist group and fled the country. Taliban's infiltration came just a few days before the US forces were officially about to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan on September 11. 

Terrifying visuals from war-torn Afghanistan emerged on the web as thousands of civilians flocked to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to leave the city. Taliban has been blocking Afghans from reaching the Kabul airport. Taliban had briefly taken over Afghanistan in 1996 up to 2001 and enforced a strict interpretation of Sharia, or Islamic law. 

