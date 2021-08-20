Afghanistan: Citizens From All Over Rush To Kabul Airport In Desperate Attempt To Flee

In another worrisome video from the war-ravaged State of Afghanistan, massive chaos ensued at Kabul airport as thousands of locals await to rescue and flee the Taliban terror. Afghans thronged Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport in desperate attempts to leave the country amid the Taliban's takeover, while episodes on August 19 suggested incidents of firing and deaths have grown rampant in the premises.

Afghans desperate to flee Taliban regime

There is no accurate figure of the number of people – Americans, Afghans or others – who are in need of evacuation as the process is almost entirely self-selecting on a 'first come first serve' basis.

Planes and helicopters were seen taking off and landing at Kabul airport as locals and citizens attempt to escape the extremist outfit which is now in power. Thousands continue to flock to the airport, braving checkpoints manned by Taliban fighters as they seek desperately to get on evacuation flights out.

In the name of establishing an 'inclusive government' however, the Taliban has thrown human rights and caution to the wind and has begun a hostile takeover of Afghanistan, cruising any form of resistance. Concerns have been raised on the safety and security of the minorities and the rights of women in the Taliban-ruled nation. The group has already commenced door-to-door searches in Kabul and seized security agencies' weapons and crucial biometric devices.

Thousands of Afghans jostle at Kabul airspace amid desperate evacuation

The United States has deployed roughly 5,200 troops to secure the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul and facilitate the repatriation process. Since the fall of Kabul, the US military has evacuated at least 7,000 citizens and allies from the war-ravaged country. On August 19, Pentagon had said that 2,000 civilians were airlifted from Kabul in the last 24 hours.

It is imperative to note that this is the first time that Washington has admitted to deploying fighter jets over the Asian country since the Taliban took charge on August 15 and former president and now in-exile Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Government officials have estimated that there are more than 10,000 Americans as well as 50,000 to 65,000 Afghan allies, including family members, who are waiting to be evacuated as the US drawdown nears its August deadline. President Joe Biden has, meanwhile, said that American troops will stay in Afghanistan till all Americans wanting to get out have been evacuated, even if it means staying there post the August deadline. Also, Germany has sent two helicopters to Kabul to help bring small numbers of people from elsewhere in the city to the airport, officials said.