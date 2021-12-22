Afghanistan Citizens Protest In Kabul Demanding US To Unfreeze Central Bank Reserves

Hundreds of Afghan citizens on Tuesday took to the streets in Kabul demanding to unfreeze Afghanistan's central bank reserves, local media reported on Tuesday, Dec. 21. After the ouster of the former Ashraf Ghani government and the political takeover by the Taliban, nearly $9 billion in Afghan assets were frozen in foreign banks, mainly in the US. As the central Asian nation faces severe economic and financial turmoil, demands to unfreeze frozen Afghan assets have increased. “A hold on Afghanistan’s assets--and sanctions on the Islamic Emirate have contributed to the problems”, Tolo News reported.

Taking to the streets the Afghans protested and chanted "unfreeze our money” as they asked the international community to support their nation at a critical time. Marchers brandished the placards that read let us eat" and "give us our money.” "Such economic pressures on Afghanistan are against international principles. Our people are struggling with economic problems here," Tolo News quoted one protester as saying.

“Afghanistan's frozen money should be freed soon. The international community says that it is altruism, but this is not how to promote others' welfare,” another protester said. Several marchers argued that the funds, frozen by the United States, belonged to the people of Afghanistan, and “should be freed,” according to Tolo news. "The freeze of this money has created numerous economic challenges. It should be released," they demanded. Taliban has requested the Biden administration to unfreeze Afghanistan's central bank reserves in the amount of $9.4 billion, blocked to oppose the Taliban’s siege of Kabul.

Will take ‘every legal step possible’

Earlier, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen told local Afghan outlets that the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan will take ‘every legal step possible’ in a bid to lift the US freeze on assets of the Afghan central bank. “I think they should lift the freeze, it is the money of the people of Afghanistan and we have a lot of economic problems, because of that, this freeze is against the people of Afghanistan. There is a need for that. The new government will take every legal action possible,” he was quoted by the news agency as saying.

The UN earlier this month also warned about the worsening humanitarian and economic situation of Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover. The United Nations stated that Afghanistan’s nominal GDP is likely to witness a drop by 20% within a year. As per the new socio-economic report by the United Nations Development Programme, the GDP of the war-torn country is likely to reduce from $20 billion in 2020 to $16 billion. The GDP decline might further reach 30% in the following years, the UNDP report noted, stressing that if immediate measures are not taken to address the issue, the GDP might reach $14 billion.