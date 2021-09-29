Afghanistan: Convicted Murderers From Pre-Taliban Regime Hunt Judges Who Handed Sentences

Women judges in Afghanistan, who handed out jail sentences to murderers and other criminals, have gone into hiding amid fears that convicts would retribute after thousands of criminals were freed by the Taliban. Since the Taliban acquired power last month and the Ashraf Ghani government fell to the insurgents, more than 220 female Afghan judges have gone into hiding, reported news agency ANI citing EuroWeekly.

Even the female judges who fought for women’s rights in the war-ravaged country have gone into hiding fearing their lives after reportedly receiving death threats. As per ANI, one former judge told a UK-based media outlet that she had to leave Afghanistan. Masooma, whose name has been changed, has convicted hundreds of men throughout her career.

As per the report, many men convicted during Masooma’s tenure were guilty of committing crimes such as rape, torture and murder. After the Taliban released hundreds of criminals, many judges including Masooma, have been receiving death threats. It should also be noted that the Taliban had previously pledged to provide general amnesty to Afghan officials who had worked with the previous West-backed government.

"It was midnight when we heard the Taliban had freed all the prisoners from jail. Immediately we fled. We left our home and everything behind," she said, as per ANI.

"Travelling by car out of the city, I wore a burka, so no one would recognise me. Fortunately, we made it past all the Taliban checkpoints," added Masooma.

Masooma’s neighbours have even contacted her to inform that the Taliban was around her house looking for her. The former judge in Afghanistan had most recently sentenced one man to 20 years in prison. Masooma, as per the report, found the man guilty of murdering his wife. She told the media outlet that after that specific case was over, “the criminal approached me and said, 'When I get out of prison, I will do to you what I did to my wife.”

"At the time I didn't take him seriously. But since the Taliban took power, he has called me many times and said he has taken all of my information from the court offices.

"He told me, 'I will find you and have my revenge," she added.

Taliban to adopt Constitution from 57 years ago

Meanwhile, the Taliban on Tuesday also announced that it would ‘temporarily’ adopt the Constitution from the era of Muhammad Zahir Shah that was ratified almost 57 years ago. In a meeting with the Chinese ambassador in Kabul, the Taliban’s acting justice minister Abdul Hakim Sharaee, as per ANI, said that the Constitution will be implemented only for the time being. In a statement, the Taliban member said that the group’s interim government will implement the constitution from Muhammad Zahir Shah’s era which was ratified almost six decades ago, in a way that does not violate the Sharia law and the principles of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

(With ANI inputs)

IMAGE: AP

