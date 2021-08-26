Afghanistan Crisis: 14 Mn People Facing Hunger Amid Drought & Taliban Takeover, Says WFP

The World Food Programme (WFP) said that a major crisis is unfolding in Afghanistan as the ongoing conflict, combined with drought and COVID-19 pandemic, is pushing Afghans into a humanitarian "catastrophe." Approximately 14 million people or one in three Afghans are found to be hungry today and two million malnourished children urgently need treatment, said a report by the UN food relief agency on Wednesday. According to the climate security expert networK, since 1950, Afghanistan’s average annual temperature has increased by 1.8C and the war-ravaged country is in the grip of its second drought in four years which has also led to severe water shortage.

Afghanistan faces worsening humanitarian crisis

Pointing out that people in Afghanistan are struggling to "put food on the table," WFP Regional Director John Aylieff said that the price of wheat has gone up by 25 % in the last few months. He said that with the deteriorating economy and worsening humanitarian crisis in the country, it is very difficult now to see the future for this population. Since the beginning of the year, more than 5,50,000 Afghans have left their homes due to conflict and insecurity, whereas, around 70,000 displaced people have converged from across the country into the capital, Kabul, reported ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Delwar, a 52-year-old Afghan said that people are forced to live in misery as there are no crops, no rains and no water in the country. He further said that assistance from the UN food agency is of great help for poor and needy people.

The WFP said in this report that the agency is expected to run out of wheat flour by October and it requires immediate funds upfront to support the millions depending on it to deliver food. The agency also urged the international community to step up and support Afghanistan in its hour of greatest need. The WFP reported that relatively few have sought refuge in neighbouring countries after fleeing from the country.

"We have plans in place to assist if they do cross land borders", the UN agency said. The UN agency said that it needs a fund of USD 200 million for Afghanistan and USD 22 million for its neighbouring countries like Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan on an urgent basis. Meanwhile, the climate security expert network has warned that climate change will lead to more droughts and flash flooding in the country in the upcoming decades.

(With inputs from ANI)