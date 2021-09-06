Afghanistan Crisis: 'Ahmad Massoud Is Safe & Will Soon Send A Message,' Says Spokesperson

Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) commander, Ahmad Massoud, is safe and will issue a statement soon, according to NRF spokesperson Ali Nazary. "My leader and brother Ahmad Massoud is safe and will be giving a message to our people very soon!" Nazary tweeted.

This comes just hours after the NRF disputed the Taliban's assertion that Panjshir, the country's last resistance stronghold, had been taken. According to the NRF, resistance forces are positioned at all important sites throughout the valley to continue the fight.

Ahmad Massoud safe, says spokesperson

They also told the Afghan people that the fight against the Taliban and their allies would continue. The Twitter account from which the information was transmitted, however, was unverified.

"Taliban's claim of occupying Panjshir is false. The NRF forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight. We assure the people of Afghanistan that the struggle against the Taliban & their partners will continue until justice & freedom prevails," NRF tweeted.

Senior Taliban commander killed in Panjshir by resistance forces

Meanwhile, a prominent Taliban commander was killed amid severe combat in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, marking a significant victory for the resistance forces. Maulvi Fassihuddin, a senior Taliban commander and the group's chief of operations in northeastern Afghanistan, was killed in a clash with the Northern Alliance Resistance Front in Panjshir, according to reports. This comes after the Taliban declared victory earlier in the day.

Reportedly, Fassihuddin, the notorious Taliban commander from Badakhshan, was in charge of managing the insurgency in Badakhshan and larger northeastern Afghanistan as the group chief of operations in Northeastern Afghanistan. Fasihudin's death is a major defeat for the Taliban, who are now engaged in a struggle with resistance troops in Panjshir Valley.

Taliban claims victory in Panjshir; Northern Alliance denies

On Monday, the Taliban declared victory in Panjshir, a resistance stronghold that has yet to be conquered by the insurgents. Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah stated on Twitter that the province had been totally taken. "Panjshir province, the last stronghold of the mercenary enemy, was completely conquered," tweeted Zabihullah. Images from Panjshir also showed Taliban gunmen standing outside the Panjshir Governor's office with their flag raised.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: @AhmadMassoud/Twitter