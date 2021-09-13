Afghanistan Crisis: Doctor In Kandahar Exposes Taliban Brutality; WATCH

While the Taliban is attempting to create a different image in front of the international community, the insurgent group's hypocrisy is being exposed from time to time. Recently, a doctor, who is also a social activist, from Afghanistan uncovered Taliban's reality. In a video message accessed by Republic Media Network, the woman claimed that Taliban terrorists stormed into her house and abducted her brother.

The incident took place in Kandahar when dozens of armed Taliban extremists forcefully entered the social activist's house and assaulted her. Taliban also took away her younger brother Habib Rahman, she claimed.

Taliban brutality exposed

"Last night Taliban came to our home without knocking at the door. However, no former government officials are here at our home. Is this public amnesty? Then why do they attack women and children at homes? They took my little brother Habib Rahman. When I said I would not let them take him. They hit me and took my phone. I asked them to give me my phone back but they refused," the teary social activist said.

"Is this humanity? As a social activist, I helped the poor people with money during the earlier regime and now they are doing this to me? Is this governance to go," she asked.

Reportedly, the Taliban were searching for a former government official at the doctor's house. But, in the video, she refused any such allegations.

Since the Taliban gained control over Kabul last months, reports of brutalities and harassment have soared in the war-torn country. Despite threats from the insurgents who have formed an interim government, scores of women are holding protests demanding rights being disallowed to them.

Violence against demonstrators in Afghanistan has become a common practice post-Taliban takeover. The barbarity by the insurgents also exposes the mortifying state of human rights in the war-torn country. Their new regime also proves the same as no-female is included in the interim cabinet.