Afghanistan Crisis: EU To Ensure Availability Of Humanitarian Aid To Vulnerable Population

In major developments, the European Union (EU) has decided to coordinate with the United Nations (UN) to ensure the availability of humanitarian support and significant additional needs to the vulnerable populations in Afghanistan. On Tuesday, the EU in its statement informed that it will join hands with Afghanistan's neighboring countries to step up a contribution in humanitarian aid. Additionally, the organization has also beefed up its financial support to assist relevant international bodies and Afghan neighbours to host a large number of migrants and reinforce their capacity to protect the refugees.

"As an immediate priority, then you will continue to coordinate with international partners, in particular the UN and its agencies, on the stabilization of the region and to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches the vulnerable populations, in particular women and children, in Afghanistan and neighbouring countries. To this end, the UN member states will step up financial support to relevant International organisations," the EU said in a statement.

The announcement on Tuesday came after EU Ministers of Home Affairs met to discuss the on-ground situation of the war-torn nation. As per an ANI report, the EU and the Member States have stood to act jointly and ensure coordinated and orderly resettlement of the threatened Afghanistan refugees, the statement concluded.

EU beefs up financial aid

Mentioning the need to accelerate the access of significant aids, EU Commission President Ursula von der Layen said, "We need to help mostly those who are at immediate risk. And those are women, girls, and children, who make up the vast majority of internally displaced people – 80% of the internally displaced people in Afghanistan are women and girls, and up to now the number runs up to around 3.7 million internally displaced people in Afghanistan."

We need to help those most at risk - women, girls, children - and step up contributions to humanitarian aid.



The @EU_Commission will almost quadruple aid from the EU budget to meet the urgent needs of Afghans. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 24, 2021

On August 26, EU Commission President Layen announced a "quadruple" increase in the humanitarian support for Afghans in and around the country. As per the proposal, the EU budget was declared from over €50m to over €200m. "This humanitarian aid will come on top of Member States' contributions to help the people of Afghanistan," Commission President added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the last batch of the US Army evacuated Afghanistan after 20 years of their first step. Confirming the news Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter, "The last American Soldier departed from Kabul airport, and our country has achieved a full independence, thanks to God." The United States has declared a "suspension" of its diplomatic mission in Afghanistan and left the control of the airport of the Taliban.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP/ Unsplash