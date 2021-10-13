Afghanistan Crisis: Girls, Teachers Demand Reopening Of Schools In More Provinces

As the schools for girls have been closed in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August, girls and teachers have urged the interim government in the country to reopen schools for them. According to a report by TOLO News, only three provinces in Afghanistan have reopened schools for girls. These provinces are Sar-i-Pul, Balkh and Kunduz. Madina, a 12th-grade student at a Kabul school, hoped for schools to reopen not only in the capital city but also in other provinces. "I am optimistic about the reopening of schools in Kabul as well as in other provinces. As the winter is approaching, it will be tough for us to study amid lack of facilities in public schools," she was quoted as saying by TOLO News.

Meanwhile, Ashoqullah, a schoolteacher, believes that females have the right to education and that schools should be reopened as soon as possible. Women, who make up a large part of society, should not be affected, he added. Earlier on Monday, October 4, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that the Taliban has betrayed all pledges made to Afghan women and girls. The UN chief also urged the Taliban interim government to stick to its obligations under international human rights legislation. "I strongly urge the Taliban to honour their promises to women and girls, as well as their international human rights obligations," Guterres added. Since the Taliban's takeover, Afghan businesswomen have lost their jobs, and they are mostly confined to their homes due to the group's strict interpretation of Sharia law. Nilab, a female Afghan investor, was forced to close a women's driving training centre she opened a year ago in Kabul, according to TOLO News.

Afghan women protest demanding equal rights

The Taliban interim government has also declared that women will only be allowed to work and study following Islamic laws. Meanwhile, for the past month, Afghan women activists have demonstrated in various parts of the nation. They have been demanding equal rights for themselves and want decision-making roles in the Taliban-led administration. They have also demanded that their rights to liberty and equality must be protected. According to Pajhwok Afghan News, UN Women Regional Director for the Asia Pacific, Mohammad Naciri remarked last month that the Taliban's engagement with the international communities will be defined by how the insurgent group treats women in their country. It is worth mentioning that the Taliban is struggling to gain recognition from the international community after taking control of Afghanistan and announcing its interim government.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP