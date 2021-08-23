Afghanistan Crisis: India Evacuates Another 75 Sikhs From Kabul Via Dushanbe On Monday

Indian authorities evacuated another 75 Sikhs on Monday amid the crisis in Afghanistan. According to Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Chief of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, these evacuees are being transferred from Kabul via Dushanbe and will reach India close to midnight. As per ANI, Sirsa said in a tweet, “Update from Afghanistan- Another 75 Sikhs are being evacuated today from Kabul via Dushanbe who will arrive in India late night today. We thank PM Office India and Ministry of External Affairs for their massive support." India has been operating special aircraft to rescue its citizens from war-torn Afghanistan regularly.

Earlier evacuations

Previously on three separate aircraft on Sunday, India returned 392 individuals, including two Afghan legislators, as part of a withdrawal operation of its citizens and Afghan partners from Kabul. The Afghan legislators Anarkali Honaryar and Narender Singh Khalsa, and their family members were some of the 168 individuals rescued from Kabul. A C-17 heavy-lift military transport plane of the Indian Air Force (IAF) flew 168 passengers from Kabul to the Hindon airfield near Delhi, comprising 107 Indians and 23 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus.

According to news agency PTI, A batch of 87 Indians and two Nepalese nationals were flown back from Dushanbe on a special Air India flight a day after being transported to the Tajikistan capital on an IAF 130J transport plane. Similarly, in recent days, 135 Indians who had been evacuated separately from Kabul to Doha by US and NATO planes were transported back to Delhi from the Qatari capital. As per the PTI report, India coordinated the rescue operations with the United States and several other allied nations. According to the source, a small number of Indian officials are directing the evacuation effort at the Kabul airport, and another group of Indians is likely to return to India on Monday.

Situation in Afghanistan

The scenario in Afghanistan is deteriorating, as thousands of people hurried to flee the country after the Taliban took power a week ago. The country's government collapsed on August 15, shortly after President Ashraf Ghani departed the nation. Resulting in the other nations have airlifted their citizens from the military conflict country. Likewise, the Ministry of External Affairs of India has stated that the government is responsible for ensuring the safe return of all Indian people from Afghanistan.

Image Credit: PTI