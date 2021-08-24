Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: China & Taliban Hold Talks; Australian Attacked In Kabul

Quick links:
Credits-AP/@AhmadMassoud1-Facebook
Germany said on Wednesday that it has received assurances from the Taliban that Afghan nationals will be permitted to leave the country after the August 31 pullout deadline.
This is despite the Taliban's warning to the US not to encourage Afghan elites to flee the country in the midst of large-scale US evacuation efforts.
Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the deputy director of the Taliban's political office, has guaranteed German envoy to Afghanistan Potzel Markus that Afghans with valid documents will be permitted to travel on commercial planes after August 31.
"Met Deputy Director TPO Sher Abbas Stanekzai and his team for a comprehensive discussion in Doha yesterday. We talked about the urgent need for a functioning airport in Kabul as a prerequisite for diplomatic & NGO presence in AFG," envoy Markus noted.
Director Stanekzai assured me that Afghans with legal documents will continue to have the opportunity to travel on commercial flights after 31 August.— Potzel Markus (@PotzelMarkus) August 25, 2021
On Wednesday, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon met with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to address a wide range of issues, including Afghanistan's rapidly changing situation.
"The Founder of Peace and National Unity -- Leader of the Nation, President of the Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi," the Tajik government said in a statement.
A wide range of development-related concerns were among the primary subjects on the agenda, according to the statement. Tajikistan denounced the "lawlessness, murder, looting, and persecution" of Afghans, particularly Tajiks, Uzbeks, and other national minorities.
Privileged to meet President #EmomaliRahmon and to convey PM @ImranKhanPTI’s best wishes. Also shared with President Rahmon Pakistan’s perspective on #Afghanistan & our focus on a coordinated approach to realise shared objectives of a peaceful and connected region. 🇵🇰 🤝 🇹🇯 pic.twitter.com/y66E53208v— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) August 25, 2021
On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Beijing is ready to improve communication with Moscow and the broader international community on the Afghan issue, and he called for an inclusive government in Kabul that completely dissociates itself from all terrorist organisations.
On Wednesday, Xi spoke with Putin by phone on the situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, a day after the G-7 leaders virtually met to address the crisis.
The phone call came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
Republic Media Network has accessed another disturbing video where civilians are bearing the brunt of the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan. The latest video accessed by Republic shows an Australian citizen who was brutally assaulted by the Taliban terrorists in broad daylight. The video is from near Kabul Airport and the person who shot the selfie video was bleeding profusely and can be heard saying that he is Australian.
"They hit me by...", the Australian says gasping for breath while further adding "this (assault) happened to me while I was crossing Airport" and then a loud noise of gunshots can be heard as the video stops abruptly amid the commotion, leaving us to wonder if the person is dead or alive.
China has established its first diplomatic contact with the Taliban in Kabul after the terrorist group took control of Afghanistan and the two sides have now "unimpeded and effective communication", a Chinese official said on Wednesday.
"China and the Afghan Taliban have unimpeded and effective communication and consultation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing when asked about the talks between the deputy head of the Taliban's political office Abdul Salam Hanafi and Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu in Kabul.
"Kabul is naturally an important platform and channel for us to discuss key issues," Wang said, without disclosing the details.
"China respects the Afghan people's independent decision on their own future and destiny, supports the implementation of the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned principle, and stands ready to continue to develop good-neighbourly relations of friendship and cooperation with Afghanistan and play a constructive role in the peace and reconstruction of the country," he said.
China along with Pakistan and Russia kept its embassy open in Kabul while India, the US and other countries closed down their diplomatic missions after the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.
US Government official has claimed that approximately 19,000 people were evacuated from Kabul from August 24 to 25, in a span of 24 hours.
"From Aug 24 at 3 AM EDT to Aug 25 at 3 AM EDT, a total of approx 19,000 people were evacuated from Kabul. This is the result of 42 US military flights (37 C-17s & 5 C-130s) which carried approx 11,200 evacuees & 48 coalition flights that carried 7,800 people": White House Official.
Chairman of the National Reconciliation Council Abdullah Abdullah and former President Hamid Karzai met with a number of university professors and members of the Academy of Sciences and Civil Society.
The two leaders discussed the resumption of the education system in the country and asserted that they will spare no effort to solve the problems of university professors, members of the Academy of Sciences and to resume the normal process of education in the country.
Taliban Political Office Deputy Director Sher M. Abbas Stanikzai met German envoy to Afghanistan Markus Potzel and his delegation on Tuesday. As per Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen, they discussed political issues and the situation at the Hamid Karzai International Airport at Kabul. Reiterating that the foreign troops should withdraw by August 31, the Taliban claimed that this will pave the way for resumption of civilian flights. Moreover, the terrorist outfit asserted that people with legal documents can travel through commercials flights after August 31.
1/3— Suhail Shaheen. محمد سهیل شاهین (@suhailshaheen1) August 25, 2021
Sher M. Abbas Stanikzai, Deputy Director, PO and his accompanying delegation met with Markus Potzel, German Ambassador to Afghanistan and his accompanying delegation in Doha, yesterday. Political issues and situation of the Kabul Airport came under discussion.
Speaking at an event, CDS General Bipin Rawat made it clear that the Taliban remains as brutal as it was during its first regime in Afghanistan from 1996-2001. Revealing that India had anticipated the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, he stated that the country had already prepared a contigency plan. Moreover, he asserted that India will have a zero-tolerance approach towards terror emanating from the war-torn country.
News reports & news from expats who have come from there are all telling us the kind of activities that Taliban is into. All that has happened is that the partners have now changed. It's the same Taliban with different partners: CDS General Bipin Rawat, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/dbqVrGr1VW— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2021
Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai and Chairman of the National Reconciliation High Council Dr. Abdullah Abdullah met Iranian envoy Bahadur Aminian in Kabul. Reportedly, the meeting focused on a stable Afghanistan and a system based on the will of the people with national and international legitimacy.
پخواني ولسمشر حامد کرزي او د ملي مصالحې عالي شورا رييس ډاکټر عبدالله عبدالله په کابل کې د ایران له سفیر بهادر امینیان سره کتلي.— KABUL NEWS (@kabulnewstv) August 25, 2021
په دې کتنه کي د باثباته افغانستان او د ولس پر اراده ولاړ له ملي او نړیوال مشروعیت څخه برخمن نظام باندي خبري شوې دي. pic.twitter.com/Z9qGJzsYBB
Owing to prevailing security situation in Afghanistan all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-Visa— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 25, 2021
Press release- https://t.co/aU2UnZW5Tm pic.twitter.com/r7Hv6p6qfr
As per a news report, France is likely to complete the withdrawal of its troops within three days' time. This comes in the wake of the fact that the Taliban refused to extend the August 31 deadline for Western Armed Forces to leave Afghanistan.
As per a media report, Taliban is likely to constitute a council to run Afghanistan. It may comprise 12 members including Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Mullah Omar's son Mullah Mohammad Yaqub, Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, former president Hamid Karzai, ex-PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and High Council for National Reconciliation chairman Abdullah Abdullah. Moreover, the report claimed that some of the Ministers in the erstwhile government might be accommodated in the new set-up.
Along with HE @KarzaiH, we had a friendly meeting with HE Dr Mutlaq Al Qahtani the Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar. We exchanged views on peace & stability & an inclusive government in Afghanistan. We thanked Qatar for its continued efforts for peace. pic.twitter.com/9uaJB7Cm9h— Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) August 24, 2021
Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer, members of the US Congress flew unannounced into Kabul airport on a charter aircraft on Tuesday. Maintaining that they had arrived to review the evacuation process, Moulton stated, "We came into this visit wanting, like most veterans, to push the president to extend the August 31st deadline. After talking with commanders on the ground and seeing the situation here, it is obvious that because we started the evacuation so late, that no matter what we do we won’t get everyone out on time, even by September 11".
Today with @RepMeijer I visited Kabul airport to conduct oversight on the evacuation.— Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) August 25, 2021
Witnessing our young Marines and soldiers at the gates, navigating a confluence of humanity as raw and visceral as the world has ever seen, was indescribable. pic.twitter.com/bWGQh1iw2c
Apart from the Turkish Foreign Minister, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke to Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau about the situation in Afghanistan and the continued efforts to ensure safe passage for those who wish to leave Afghanistan. Both of them discussed the ongoing humanitarian response, agreeing to remain in close contact.
I spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister @MevlutCavusoglu today about joint efforts to ensure a safe and orderly evacuation from Afghanistan. Turkey is an important NATO Ally and an invaluable partner in the region.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 24, 2021
Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy head of the Taliban political office in Qatar, met with Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu in Kabul on Tuesday, August 24, said a Taliban spokesperson.
"They discussed the security of the Chinese embassy and diplomats, the current situation in Afghanistan, bilateral relations and China's humanitarian assistance," Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem said."
After the Taliban quickly grabbed control of the Afghan capital more than a week ago, foreign nationals and their Afghan allies sought urgent evacuation. China has kept its embassy open in Kabul.
Despite repeated pleas from allies for an extension, US President Joe Biden said from the White House that the US is on pace to meet the August 31 deadline for evacuations. He noted, "We're currently on a pace to finish (evacuation) by Aug 31. The sooner we finish the better. But completion by Aug 31 depends on Taliban continuing to cooperate & allow access to the airport to those who're transporting out & no disruptions to our operation."
Biden stated, "G7 leaders, EU, NATO, United Nations have agreed to stand united in our approach to the Taliban. We'll judge them (Taliban) by their actions & we’ll stay in close coordination on any steps that we take moving forward in response to Taliban behavior."
He added, "The United States has evacuated or helped to get approximately 70,700 people out of Afghanistan since August 14. Since the end of July, the US has relocated nearly 75,900 people."
US President Joe Biden stated on Tuesday that the US-led airlift from Afghanistan must be completed quickly because to the growing threat posed by the Islamic State group's Afghan arm. The longer the US remains in the country, the higher the "acute and growing risk of an attack by a terrorist group known as ISIS-K," or Islamic State-Khorasan, according to Biden.
We're currently on a pace to finish (evacuation) by Aug 31. The sooner we finish the better. But completion by Aug 31 depends on Taliban continuing to cooperate & allow access to airport to those who're transporting out & no disruptions to our operation: US President Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/eIdsRyvfML— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021
Today, US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg discussed the situation in Afghanistan at the NATO Foreign Ministerial on August 20, according to US State Department Spox Ned Price.
"They welcomed allies’ expression of unity & emphasis on close consultation at the Foreign Ministerial, as well as their offers to help Afghans in need. They discussed NATO’s efforts to ensure safe & orderly evacuation of allied personnel & our Afghan partners," added Ned Price.
President Joe Biden told G7 leaders this morning that our mission in Kabul will finish when we achieve our goal, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
During a meeting this morning with the G7 leaders, President Joe Biden conveyed that our mission in Kabul will end based on the achievement of our objective: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pic.twitter.com/LTUS9qyYEE— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021
"President confirmed we are currently on pace to finish by August 31st and provided an update on progress in evacuating Americans who want to come home, third-country nationals, and Afghans who were our allies during the war," Jen Psaki added.
"President also made clear that with each day of operations on ground, we've added risk to our troops with increasing threats from ISIS-K & that completion of mission by Aug 31 depends on continued coordination with Taliban, incl continued access for evacuees to airport," noted Jen Psaki.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki added in the statement, "In addition, the President has asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency plans to adjust the timeline should that become necessary."
Rajeev Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Gandhi Nagar, informed, that 78 people, including children, arrived from Afghanistan earlier today and are being transferred from Delhi airport to the ITBP's Chhawla Camp, where they will be subjected to a 14-day institutional quarantine.
Delhi | 78 people including children who arrived from Afghanistan earlier today are being taken from Delhi airport to ITBP's Chhawla Camp where they will undergo mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine: Rajeev Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Gandhi Nagar pic.twitter.com/wfZoTshYTw— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021
Shortly after the Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid asked the US to not extend its evacuation operations beyond August 31, President Joe Biden on Tuesday decided to stick with the deadline for the final pullout from Kabul. The decision reflects in part the U.S. military’s concern about heightened security threats to the massive airlift that began ten days ago.
BREAKING: President Biden has decided not to extend his Aug. 31 deadline for completing the U.S.-led evacuation from Afghanistan, administration official says. https://t.co/u79CZ9gaHz— The Associated Press (@AP) August 24, 2021
Pressure had grown for Joe Biden to extend his deadline, which he set well before the Taliban completed its takeover of Afghanistan on Aug. 15. It remains unclear whether the airlift from Kabul’s international airport can get all American citizens and at-risk Afghans who fear for their lives out be then.
The Us President made his decision after consultation with his national security team, the administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a decision not yet publicly announced. Weighing the risks of keeping forces on the ground beyond the deadline, Biden opted to complete the mission by next Tuesday.
An official has said that the President has asked his nationals security team to create contingency plans in case a situation arose for which the deadline needed to be extended slightly.
U.S. officials have repeatedly stressed the risk of continuing the airlift, due to threats of violence by the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate. Germany’s top military commander, Gen. Eberhard Zorn, said Tuesday the United States and Germany were particularly concerned about ISIS suicide bombers possibly slipping into crowds.
As the Taliban has taken complete control of Afghanistan, the Islamic country's one of the first female Mayors Zarifa Ghafari said that the terror outfit's men had come to her house and were searching for her. While informing that the Taliban had attacked her house guard, she said that they have a list of people, who took a liberal approach earlier.
The Taliban came to my house in Afghanistan, they were searching for me & they also beat my house guard. They have a list of people who took a liberal approach earlier: Zarifa Ghafari, who was one of the country's first female mayors of Maidan Shahr that lies west of Kabul pic.twitter.com/lqKtVMy3uI— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says he is 80 percent sure that there will be no fighting in Panjshir province. Taliban spokesman says efforts are ongoing to resolve Panjshir issue through talks.
Mujahid says the US should not encourage the Afghan elite to leave the country. He also said the United States should withdraw from Afghanistan on August 31st. The Taliban have not agreed to an extension of a August 31 deadline.
The issue of preventing women from going to institutions is temporary, it will be solved. It's currently for their benefit to prevent any ill-treatment. They should stay home for now. They aren't removed and their salaries are paid at home, said the Taliban Spokesperson.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation over a range of bilateral issues including the Afghanistan crisis and the emanating threat due to the hostile takeover by the Taliban. The Office of the President of Russia has issued a statement in this regard.
"During the exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan, the sides noted the importance of coordinated efforts contributing to the establishment of peace and stability in this country, ensuring security in the region as a whole. They expressed their disposition to build up cooperation in countering the spread of terrorist ideology and the drug threat emanating from the territory of Afghanistan. It was agreed to form a bilateral channel of permanent consultations on this issue," the statement read.
The Taliban has appointed a new finance minister, an intelligence chief, and an acting interior minister in Afghanistan, Pajhwok Afghan News has reported.
India addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over the issue of the Afghanistan crisis due to the Taliban hostile takeover. India highlighted the possibility of Afghanistan soil being used for terror activities against neighbouring nations, after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.
"We hope that the situation in Afghanistan does not pose a challenge to its neighbours and its territory is not used by terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), to threaten any other country," Indramani Pandey, permanent representative of India to UN said at 31st session of UNHRC to address the serious human rights violations in Taliban ruled Afghanistan.
In a crucial development, PM Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin for about 45 minutes on the phone. They had a detailed conversation on the situation in Afghanistan.
Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2021