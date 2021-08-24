Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: China & Taliban Hold Talks; Australian Attacked In Kabul

Afghanistan Crisis Live Updates: Taliban agree to let Afghans leave after August 31, says German Envoy

Germany said on Wednesday that it has received assurances from the Taliban that Afghan nationals will be permitted to leave the country after the August 31 pullout deadline.

This is despite the Taliban's warning to the US not to encourage Afghan elites to flee the country in the midst of large-scale US evacuation efforts.

Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the deputy director of the Taliban's political office, has guaranteed German envoy to Afghanistan Potzel Markus that Afghans with valid documents will be permitted to travel on commercial planes after August 31.

"Met Deputy Director TPO Sher Abbas Stanekzai and his team for a comprehensive discussion in Doha yesterday. We talked about the urgent need for a functioning airport in Kabul as a prerequisite for diplomatic & NGO presence in AFG," envoy Markus noted.