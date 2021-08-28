Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: US Retaliates After Blast; Issues Fresh Security Alert

Quick links:
Image: AP
After the Pentagon warned of further attacks in Kabul, the US Embassy in the war-torn country issued a fresh security alert. It asked the US citizens who are at the Abbey gate, East gate, North gate or the New Ministry of Interior gate of the Hamid Karzai International Airport to leave immediately.
In retaliation to the deadly Kabul bombing that killed 169 Afghans and 13 American military personnel, the US conducted a drone strike against an ISIS-K terrorist in Nangahar. He is believed to be involved in planning attacks against the American troops in Kabul.
Capt. Bill Urban, USN, U.S. Central Command Spokeman said in a statement, "US military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner. The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties."
In the latest development, the Taliban has allowed female employees of the Ministry of Public Health to resume their jobs. This comes after the terrorist group repeatedly asserted that women will enjoy rights "within the limits of Islam".
Calamity struck Kabul on August 26 as a suicide bomber blew himself up at the Abbey Gate, where many people had gathered to get inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee Afghanistan. It led to the death of 169 Afghans, 11 US Marines, a US Navy sailor, and a US Army soldier besides leaving several others injured. While initial reports suggested that there was a second explosion near the Baron Hotel situated close to the airport, the Pentagon refuted this. As per Major General Hank Taylor, the deputy director for regional operations on the Pentagon's Joint Staff, the bombing was followed by gunfire from north of the gate.
Terrorist outfit ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack. In an address to the people, US President Joe Biden remarked, "To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm notice, we will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command."
After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, at least 20 persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. The impasse over the formation of a government continues despite hectic parlays between the terror group and political leaders. The Taliban has refused to extend the August 31 for the US and NATO forces to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan.
As per reports, the Taliban is likely to constitute a 12-member council to run Afghanistan. It may comprise Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Mullah Omar's son Mullah Mohammad Yaqub, Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, former president Hamid Karzai, ex-PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and High Council for National Reconciliation chairman Abdullah Abdullah among others. Moreover, speculation is rife that some of the Ministers in the erstwhile government might be accommodated in the new set-up.