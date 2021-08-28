Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: US Retaliates After Blast; Issues Fresh Security Alert

Calamity struck Kabul on August 26 as a suicide bomber blew himself up at the Abbey Gate, where many people had gathered to get inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee Afghanistan. It led to the death of 169 Afghans, 11 US Marines, a US Navy sailor, and a US Army soldier besides leaving several others injured. While initial reports suggested that there was a second explosion near the Baron Hotel situated close to the airport, the Pentagon refuted this. As per Major General Hank Taylor, the deputy director for regional operations on the Pentagon's Joint Staff, the bombing was followed by gunfire from north of the gate.

Terrorist outfit ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack. In an address to the people, US President Joe Biden remarked, "To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm notice, we will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command."