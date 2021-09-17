Afghanistan Crisis: Massive Crowd Gathers Outside Kabul Passport Office To Go Abroad

A huge number of people gathered outside Kabul’s passport office in Afghanistan on September 16 while claiming that their family members or relatives need to go abroad for medical treatment. As per the news agency ANI report, several others such as Ali Mohammad Mohammadi, who has a 32-year-old daughter suffering from a heart ailment, expressed that he wanted to take his daughter abroad for adequate medical care. The war-ravaged country was engulfed in fresh crisis after the new rulers, the Taliban, claimed its full control. Citizens remaining in the country are also fearing for their life especially after the western powers ceased their evacuation missions.

Meanwhile, another Afghan, Abdul Rashid was among the crowd seeking a passport for his wife so that she can travel abroad for her treatment. As per ANI, Rashid said, “My wife is ill. I have come here to get a passport for her.” Reportedly, the number of people applying for passports in Afghanistan has shot up drastically amid security threats and the need for medical assistance. The citizens have claimed that travelling is a civilian right and it should be accessible under human rights.

Passport office to start functioning next week

In the wake of the Taliban forming a new government, Abdul Khaleq Mohammadi, the deputy of the passport department has reportedly said that the passport office would start working from next week. He said, "The system and equipment are good. No problem exists. But the issue is that the passport department is connected to some other departments and organisations like the ministry of interior, Afghanistan's central bank, Afghanistan central civil registration authority and the ministry of commerce are closed.”

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, the government officers and some of the private offices have remained shut down. Meanwhile, the Taliban’s interim government in Afghanistan is mulling to build good relations with the international community through diplomatic channels, the group’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told the Japanese NHK TV channel. The Taliban member said, “We want to build good relations with the international community through diplomacy. The interests of Afghanistan are also the interests of the international community. The stability of Afghanistan is important for the world,” as reported by the news channel.

IMAGE: AP/Representative

(With ANI inputs)