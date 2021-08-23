Afghanistan Crisis: Nations Scrambling Efforts To Evacuate Thousands Amid Taliban Rule

While the Taliban has claimed that it would soften the rules and respect the rights of Afghans under the Sharia law, fearing the ‘iron fist’ leadership of the group from 1996-2001, thousands of people are trying to leave the South Asian nation. Countries across the globe are scrambling efforts to evacuate their citizens at the earliest especially the vulnerable people. A United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson has also said on Friday, “The vast majority of Afghans are not able to leave the country through regular channels... As of today, those who may be in danger have no clear way out.”

United States

US President Joe Biden has said that his administration might extend the deadline of August 31 for removing all US troops from Afghanistan while reiterating his pledge that all evacuated Afghan allies will be given a home in the United States. He said, “We will welcome these Afghans who have helped us in the war effort over the last 20 years to their new home in the United States of America... Because that’s who we are. That’s what America is.”

As per New York Times report, the American military has already evacuated 28,000 people since the Taliban takeover. Biden also suggested that the military had expanded the secure perimeter around the airport for the evacuation of people. The US President said that the military officials would be looking if they would increase stay in the country beyond August 31 to complete evacuations.

“Our hope is we will not have to extend, but there are going to be discussions, I suspect, on how far along we are in the process,” Biden said.

Canada

Meanwhile, Canada has already informed that it would harbour 20,000 Afghans on behalf of the United States. Canada had already shut its embassy in Kabul and started evacuating its staff even before the Taliban militants entered Afghanistan’s capital, stated the country’s foreign ministry. The statement had reportedly added that the Canadian nationals were already on their way back home. The ministry has also stated that the embassy would open only when the conditions are normal and things become functional.

The United Kingdom

The UK has vowed that it would take in 20,000 in the long run under Boris Johnson-led government’s 'Afghan Citizen’s Resettlement Scheme'. As per reports, at least 5,000 Afghans including women, children and other vulnerable people would be granted visas into the UK within the first year. Britain has said that it is deploying at least 600 troops to assist the evacuation of its roughly 3,000 nationals from Afghanistan. The travel advisory on the UK government’s website, updated on August 15, stated, “The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advise against all travel to Afghanistan. All British nationals in Afghanistan are advised to leave now by commercial means.”

European Union

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned on Saturday that “It's mathematically impossible” for the US and its allies to evacuate Afghans by August 31. In a telephonic interview with a news agency, he reportedly said that the United States wants to evacuate “60,000 people between now and the end of this month,” which is impossible. Borrell also notes that Europe’s evacuation efforts are facing the problem of accessing the airport amid Taliban rule.

Germany

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Bild Daily that, “We are not going to risk our people falling into the hands of the Taliban.” He had announced that the German embassy staff would fly out of the war-stricken nation on August 15. On Sunday, he also said, “Today the top priority must be the safety of our nationals and our employees. We have decided that tonight the planes will be the Bundeswehr to Kabul set out to support the evacuations.” He has previously informed that a “core team from the embassy will remain on-site in order to maintain the necessary capacity to act.”

Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Netherlands

On Friday, all three nations, Denmark, Norway and Finland decided to shut their embassies in Kabul in the wake of the crisis. Reportedly, Finland would provide a safe haven to 170 local staff and their families. Meanwhile, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde noted that the country’s evacuees would include Afghan interpreters along with other local staff members. The Dutch embassy in Kabul was evacuated overnight from a makeshift airport near the office. The Netherlands had said on Friday that it would also include the Afghan interpreters and other embassy staff in evacuation.

