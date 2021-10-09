Afghanistan Crisis: NGO Warns Health Care Collapse To Result In Deaths Of Thousands

UN agencies and NGOs working in Afghanistan have recently said that health care in the war-ravaged nation has literally collapsed in a matter of months. According to CNN, the NGO ‘Save The Children’ has warned that the breakdown of Afghanistan’s health system will result in the deaths of thousands of more children under the age of five every month as winter is just around the corner. It added that the absence of health care for a majority of Afghans, especially outside the cities, is part of the crises that have descended on the country.

The NGOs working in Afghan have said that there is a chronic food shortage in the country. They informed that more than 12 million Afghans face hunger and depend on food aid. Additionally, they also added that malnutrition is also rising sharply. There is an acute shortage of cash, making it difficult for NGOs still working in Afghanistan to pay salaries and buy supplies, according to the United Nations.

Moreover, around 600,000 Afghans have been displaced this year, out of which 80 per cent of them are women and children. The UN has also said that COVID-19 infections are rising again and the vast majority of the population is still not fully vaccinated. According to the United Nations, a lack of reliable figures and very little testing is making the impact of the pandemic more difficult to gauge.

Women’s mobility under Taliban in 'jeopardy'

Amid the crisis, UN agencies, assisted by NGOs such as the Global Fund, are trying to plug gaps in the absence of foreign assistance, which dried up when the Taliban took control of the nation. The World Health Organization (WHO) and Save the Children have reported that somewhere between 80 to 90 per cent of the 2,300 health facilities remain functional. However, two-thirds of those have run out of essential medicines.

UN agencies and NGOs have said that among the most vulnerable to Afghanistan’s health crisis are women and children. They added that every two hours an Afghan woman dies while giving birth to a child. Separately, Refugee International in a report said that with the Taliban in charge, women’s mobility and their right to directly receive resources as well as their ability to independently access health services are all in "jeopardy".

Meanwhile, despite funding constraints, logistical hurdles, and an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, UN agencies and partner organisations are responding to the crisis. Ramiz Alakbarov, the chief United Nations humanitarian officer in Afghanistan, said that Afghan residents must not pay the price of collective failure and deserve to lead a dignified life in peace. It should be mentioned here that last month, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi had said that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is dire and urged for immediate assistance to the war-ravaged nation. According to him, a collapse of Afghanistan's already shaky economy would engulf its neighbours and cause ripples across the world.

