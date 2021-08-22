Afghanistan Crisis: People Struggle Amid Soaring Prices Of Commodities, Closure Of Banks

From thousands clamouring Kabul airport to others dreading the new rulers without having an option to leave the country, Afghanistan capital is also witnessing a massive surge in the prices of commodities and suspension of banking services since the Taliban took control. As chaos has tightened its grip over the war-ravaged country since the Ashraf Ghani-led government fell to the insurgents, as per ANI, people in Kabul are facing heightened challenges due to the closure of banks and the biggest money-changing market Sarai Shahzada.

Reportedly, the former government officials and private employees are rocked with concerns over salary as the month approaches its end. The shutting down of banks has hit people most severely despite having money in their respective accounts as it remains inaccessible. Reportedly, on August 21, Sarai Shahzada in a statement said that because the money-changing market is directly dependent on the central bank of Afghanistan, De Afghanistan Bank, it will remain closed until the central bank resumes work.

After the Taliban recaptured the country on August 15 and banks shut, there are still no official announcements over the opening of government banks even though the private banks have declared to remain closed indefinitely. Meanwhile, governments across the globe are scrambling efforts to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan along with other vulnerable people.

Further, as per reports, those familiar with the developing situation in Afghanistan have said that the insurgent group’s leadership and the political leaders continued to hold negotiations on the formation of the new government. However, as of now, there is no clarity if key points have been discussed between both parties. Further, on Saturday, one of the founding members of the Taliban, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kabul to join the discussions with the former Afghan leaders.

6 US military aircraft left Kabul in 24 hours

Earlier, as thousands gather at the Kabul airport to leave the country due to the new rulers, Pentagon has also said that at least six US military C-17 aircraft and 32 charter flights departed Kabul airport over the past 24 hours carrying just 1,600 of the total people. Army Major General Hank Taylor told the reporters on August 21 that out of 17,000 people evacuated since August 15, when took control, just 2,500 were Americans. As per The Associated Press report, the US officials have estimated that as many as 15,000 US nations are present in Afghanistan but don’t have solid numbers.

Additionally, the British military also said on August 22 that the chaos at Kabul’s airport led to the death of seven Afghan nationals further revealing the danger posed to the ones trying to flee the Taliban takeover. These deaths came as a fresh, perceived threat from the Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan.

(Image credit: AP)